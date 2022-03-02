Trib 10: WPIAL semifinals shake up girls power rankings

By:

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 | 6:27 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Helene Cowan (5) celebrates with Perri Page and Hallie Cowan after scoring against Moon during their Section 1-5A game on Jan. 13.

The drop from the final four to the finals was a steep one as nearly half of the girls basketball teams from last week saw their title district hopes and their spot in the weekly Trib HSSN power rankings disappear.

Four girls teams bounced means four new teams are part of the Trib 10 heading into championship weekend in WPIAL basketball.

The changes on the boys side were not as drastic as only two teams were dropped from last week’s power rankings.

There were no changes at the top as North Hills boys and Chartiers Valley girls still rule the roost at No. 1.

Here are the latest rankings with the overall records and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Boys Trib 10

1. North Hills Indians, (24-0), (1)

2. Laurel Highlands Mustangs, (24-0), (2)

3. Quaker Valley Quakers, (22-0), (3)

4. New Castle Red Hurricane, (23-1), (4)

5. Fox Chapel Foxes, (23-1), (5)

6. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (22-0), (6)

7. Montour Spartans, (19-4), (8)

8. Bishop Canevin Crusaders, (18-4), (9)

9. Union Scotties, (22-2), (NR)

10. Shady Side Academy Bulldogs, (18-6), (NR)

Out: Mars Fightin’ Planets, Central Catholic Vikings

Girls Trib 10

1. Chartiers Valley Colts, (24-1), (1)

2. Blackhawk Cougars, (23-0), (2)

3. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils, (22-1), (3)

4. Upper St. Clair Panthers, (20-4), (6)

5. North Catholic Trojans, (18-5), (7)

6. South Fayette Lions, (21-4), (8)

7. Knoch Knights, (21-2), (NR)

8. Freedom Bulldogs, (18-4), (NR)

9. Neshannock Lancers, (23-2), (NR)

10. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (21-4), (NR)

Out: Indiana Little Indians, North Allegheny Tigers, Moon Tigers, Rochester Rams