Trib 10: WPIAL’s top teams stand their ground in Week 4

By:

Wednesday, October 7, 2020 | 7:03 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Caden Schweiger gets some running room against Penn Hills on Oct. 3.

There was very little movement in the HSSN power rankings as we pass the midway point of the regular season.

In fact, there was zero movement in the Trib 10 this week.

That equates to last week’s ranked teams winning, which in fact seven of them did. The other three didn’t lose. They just did not play.

Gateway and Clairton had their games postponed due to covid-19 concerns while Thomas Jefferson had its nonconference game against Uniontown canceled.

No mas.

Half of the Trib 10 will be seriously challenged this weekend as we head into Week 5.

Here are this week’s rankings. Teams are listed with record and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

1. Pine-Richland, 3-0, (1), hosts Shaler on Friday

2. Gateway, 2-0, (2), hosts Penn-Trafford on Sunday on HSSN

3. Thomas Jefferson, 3-0, (3), hosts Laurel Highlands on Friday on HSSN

4. Central Valley, 4-0, (4), hosts Keystone Oaks on Friday

5. North Allegheny, 3-0, (5), visits Norwin on Friday on HSSN

6. Peters Township, 3-0, (6), visits Moon Saturday on HSSN

7. Central Catholic, 3-1, (7), hosts Mt. Lebanon on Friday on HSSN

8. Beaver Falls, 4-0, (8), visits Mohawk on Friday

9. Clairton, 3-0, (9), hosts Imani Christian on Friday

10. Aliquippa, 4-0, (10), hosts Chartiers Valley on Friday on HSSN

Out: None