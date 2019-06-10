Trib HSSN Baseball Player of the Week

By: Don Rebel

Sunday, June 9, 2019 | 10:26 PM

The Trib HSSN Baseball Player of the Week is Serra Catholic junior pitcher Alex Glumac, who won twice last week in the first two rounds of the state playoffs.

Those wins propelled Serra Catholic into the PIAA semifinals Monday, when they will face section rival Seton LaSalle for the fourth time in a rematch of the WPIAL Class 2A finals.

Glumac was the starting pitcher on Monday against Moniteau and again Thursday, when Serra faced Neshannock.

“We were fortunate to have a lead in the Moniteau game and were able to keep him at a low pitch count, which permitted him to start against Neshannock,” said Serra Catholic coach Brian Dzurenda.

Those two wins lifted his record to 10-1 this season and lowered his ERA to 1.39.

“Alex is not overpowering, but is a true pitcher,” said Dzurenda. “He understands his job is to disrupt the batters rhythm.”

Pitching was a concern for Dzurenda coming into the season, but the performance of Glumac and others helped it become a team strength for the Eagles.

“The ability for Alex and Logan Exler to throw strikes and keep batters off balance has been huge and has led to some big wins along the way.”

Glumac also contributed at the plate in the wins over Moniteau and Neshannock, going 3 for 6 offensively.

“Alex is the most unselfish player I’ve ever coached,” said Dzurenda. “He is willing to sacrifice bunt, break up a double play and is as hard-nosed a player as I’ve been around. He’s also a coach on the field with the younger kids teaching them the fundamentals on the field.”

Now, a familiar foe this season stands in the way of the Eagles and a trip to the 2A finals at Penn State.

Serra Catholic and Seton LaSalle split their two regular season meetings and then the Rebels pounded the Eagles, 11-2 in the WPIAL championship game.

“Seton LaSalle is the best hitting team we have faced all year,” said Dzurenda. “We will have to play fundamental defensive baseball and score some runs in order to win.”

Honorable mention:

Ryan Partridge, North Allegheny

Senior Ryan Partridge has Pine-Richland’s number, which is saying something since few could figure out the WPIAL 6A champion Rams. Late in the regular season, he blanked the Rams 2-0. Last week in the PIAA quarterfinals, Partridge was dominant again, scattering four hits while striking out six as North Allegheny advanced to the state semifinals with a 4-1 win over Pine-Richland.

Zach Hansen, Beaver

Senior Zach Hanson was a run producing machine as Beaver went wild on offense in a pair of PIAA Class 4A playoff wins. Hansen drove in three runs in a first round rout of Punxsutawney 13-3. He followed up in the quarterfinals with three hits and three more RBI as the Bobcats rolled over New Castle, 10-2.

Drew Lafferty, Seton LaSalle

Freshman sensation Drew Lafferty continues to dominate opponents into the state postseason. In the first round, Lafferty was 2 for 4 with a run scored in the Rebels 9-1 win over Lakeview. In the quarterfinals, he struck out 12 and scattered three hits in a complete game win, plus he was 2 for 4 with 3 RBI in a 3-2 win over Laurel.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.