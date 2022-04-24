Trib HSSN Baseball Player of the Week for April 24, 2022

Sunday, April 24, 2022 | 5:58 PM

Through the first eight games of the season, the Peters Township baseball team was perfect.

Yet, the Indians took a back seat in the rankings to another undefeated team in Section 4-5A, defending PIAA champion Bethel Park.

“I believe that we had a lot to prove coming into (last week’s) matchups versus Bethel Park,” Peters Township coach Rocky Plassio said. “They are such a good team who has proven that they know how to win. Bethel is well coached, and their kids play the game the right way. Last season, they swept us and helped show us what you have to do in order to accomplish great things. When you can find a way to beat a team like that, it helps provide confidence in our kids that we can compete with the very best.”

The pendulum of power in the section and Class 5A swung to the side of the Indians after they swept two games from the Black Hawks, 6-5 in 9 innings at home and 11-2 at Bethel Park.

There were plenty of players who played key roles in the impressive wins, but leading the way was senior first baseman Wes Parker.

On Wednesday night, Parker delivered with three hits, including a double, a run scored and an RBI.

“Wes has been terrific all season for us in the cleanup spot,” Plassio said. “His last two at-bats in that game were his best. His single to left in the bottom of the 7th with two outs kept the rally alive and helped set the stage for Jack Lutte’s clutch two-run single to tie the game and force extra innings. His double in the ninth was hit really well, which put him in position to score the game-winning run.”

Parker proved the opener of the sectional showdown series was no fluke as he went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs on Friday.

“Wes again performed when his team needed him most,” Plassio said. “We knew that Bethel Park would want to get that win, coming off an emotional loss a couple nights earlier. Fortunately, our offense led the way. Wes hit a long home run, but probably even more important and more impressive, was the job he did on the mound. Wes threw strikes with command and he worked rhythmically, which is a real key for him on the mound.”

In picking up the save, Parker pitched three scoreless innings, allowing no hits with three strikeouts.

“On the mound, Wes throws hard,” Plassio said. “Wes also is able to effectively locate his off-speed pitches, which compliments his strong fastball. Wes attacks hitters with confidence and executes the plan well.”

That being said, Plassio and his coaches are being careful with the Toledo recruit after injuries played a role in his 2021 season.

“Coming off a season last year in which he experienced some arm issues, we have tried to do our best to put Wes in spots where he can succeed while rebuilding his confidence in his arm,” Plassio said. “He has started games and also come in relief like he did on Friday. We feel very confident in his ability to adapt to the situation. We will continue to monitor his progress on the mound as the season unfolds as we will need him to perform at that spot in key situations moving forward into the future.

Parker finished the week with two more hits with an RBI double in a 6-2 nonsection victory over Latrobe on Saturday.

The Indians have two more section series remaining, including a home-and-home matchup against last place Albert Gallatin this week.

“Coming off a long, highly anticipated and emotional week of baseball, I think that our boys know that they must remain focused,” Plassio said. “I expect things will only become more difficult in the second half of the regular season, but our boys are confident in their ability to continue to find success. They are a very close knit group of kids who are working tirelessly to maintain a team first approach in everything that they do.”

