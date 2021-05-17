Trib HSSN Baseball Player of the Week for May 17, 2021

By:

Monday, May 17, 2021 | 10:35 PM

Most utility baseball players are good at a little bit of everything, and their versatility is a blessing to all coaches.

Sophomore Steven Budash has become a big-time blessing for Indiana coach Bill Thompson.

In his first varsity season, Budash has contributed as a catcher, a third baseman, a first baseman and an outfielder.

“Defensively, he can play multiple positions,” Thompson said. “He has also developed into a pitcher for us this year and continues to improve every time he steps on the mound.”

His most recent trip to the hill was Wednesday in the Little Indians’ section finale against Burrell.

“He was the winning pitcher in relief,” Thompson said. “He threw three innings, allowed two hits, no runs, six Ks and three walks.”

While his defense and pitching have helped Indiana clinch a playoff berth, his biggest asset has been his bat.

Budash has hit .518 this spring with 17 runs scored and 24 RBIs.

His numbers last week in four games were impressive. He was 11 for 14 with three walks, seven runs scored and nine RBIs. He also added eight doubles and a home run.

“He actually had six consecutive doubles in the games on Wednesday against Burrell and Thursday against Forest Hills,” Thompson said.

Budash may be a jack of all trades, but he has mastered the extra base hit.

For the season, he has 12 doubles, two triples and the home run.

“Steven loves the game and works hard every day to get better,” Thompson said. “He brings a lot of energy to the field and is very intense.”

His monster week came as Indiana faced the pressure of needing to win one of its two games against Burrell to earn a playoff spot in Section 1-4A.

The Little Indians outscored the Buccaneers 24-0 in sweeping both games to improve to 5-5 in the section. The losses eliminated Burrell.

Indiana finished the regular season with wins over District 6 Forest Hills on Thursday and WPIAL 2A playoff-bound Ligonier Valley on Friday by a combined score of 35-13.

The Little Indians finished with a record of 11-6 and were awarded the No. 10 seed in the Class 4A playoffs. Indiana will battle New Castle in a first-round game Wednesday at Pullman Park.

“I don’t know a lot about New Castle yet, other than they have a really good pitcher in (Rocco) Bernadina,” Thompson said. “The team is excited and looking forward to our game on Wednesday.”

2021 Trib HSSN Baseball Players of the Week

Week 6 – Spencer Barnett, North Allegheny

Week 5 – Louie Kegerreis, Franklin Regional

Week 4 – Drew Lafferty and Austin Lafferty, South Park

Week 3 – Payton Conti, California

Week 2 – Jake Slazinski, Keystone Oaks

Week 1 – Jake Walker, West Mifflin