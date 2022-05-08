Trib HSSN Baseball Player of the Week for May 8, 2022

Sunday, May 8, 2022 | 7:39 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Dylan Grabowski takes a high pitch during a game against Franklin Regional on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Haymaker Field in Murrysville.

Penn-Trafford second baseman Dylan Grabowski loves to golf with his father.

In fact, Warriors coach Dan Miller and his staff often have to remind him to wait until the season is over before hitting the links.

However the junior continues to hit like the baseball is on a tee as the Warriors have found their stroke and are on a roll heading into the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs.

Penn-Trafford swept two games from Section 1-5A champion Latrobe last week behind the arm and bat of Grabowski. The wins helped the Warriors finish second in the section.

“Sweeping Latrobe, which is a well-coached and very good team, elevated our confidence,” Miller said. “It’s always nice to be named a section champ. But in full disclosure, we don’t chase section titles. We prepare for the bigger prize, and that’s what we seek beginning with the first practice. If we win the section, it shows we were good at the right time, but we practice all season to be playing our best at the end.”

Grabowski began the week with a 3-for-3 performance at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI as the Warriors knocked off the host Wildcats, 10-6.

“Dylan is a competitor, and he will be the first to tell you he has been struggling offensively this year,” Miller said. “To find success in an emotional game was a monkey off his back. He should now play more relaxed.”

The next day st home, Grabowski struck out 10 in a complete game as Penn-Trafford earned the sweep with a 4-3 win.

“First-pitch strikes and the command of all his pitches,” Miller said when asked about the keys to Grabowski’s performance on the mound. “Dylan was special that afternoon. He has swing-and-miss stuff with all four of his pitches when he is on.”

For the season, Grabowski is 2-1 with 43 strikeouts and six walks in 43 innings pitched with a 1.75 ERA. He has struck out 10 in each of his past two starts.

“His won-loss record is not indicative of his performance as he has pitched in tight contests this season,” Miller said. “There is never a hesitation on my part when his turn in our rotation comes up.”

The successful week for the Warriors concluded Thursday with another victory over a section champion.

Grabowski was hit by a pitch and singled in two runs in his only two at-bats at Penn-Trafford beat Yough, 6-2.

Miller called Grabowski a well-rounded player with good instincts and a high baseball IQ.

“Defensively, I have not seen anyone better on the right side turning the double play. He works at his craft and has the glove, hands, footwork around the bag and arm to turn the back end of the play. There is pop in his bat that delivers exit speed with contact. He can make you pay if you miss your spot. Needless to say, he is a player that is gaining attention and only a junior.”

Penn-Trafford (12-4) has a loaded nonsection schedule this week in preparation of the postseason. The Warriors have games scheduled against Pine-Richland, Montour, North Allegheny and Seton LaSalle.

“Continued improvement in the little things we want to do to be the best version of Warriors baseball,” Miller said of the goals for this week. “I want to see how we measure up and have we learned throughout the season what it takes. We talk all year about playing our season in quarters and hitting our stride down the finish. This final quarter will be a good test and get us ready for playoff baseball.”

