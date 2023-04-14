Trib HSSN Baseball State Rankings for April 13, 2023

Thursday, April 13, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Mifflin third baseman Bert Kovalsky tags out Somerset’s Robert James during their PIAA Class 4A first-round playoff game June 6, 2022.

Much like the weather this past week, it was smooth sailing for most of the teams in the first edition of the Trib HSSN baseball state rankings from last week.

Only three teams lost their spot in the Top 5, including Cumberland Valley in 6A, Donegal in 5A and Montoursville in 4A.

They were replaced by Father Judge, Shaler and Athens Area.

There were no changes at the top spot in each classification as Hazleton (6A), Selinsgrove (5A), Montour (4A), Martinsburg Central (3A), Delone Catholic (2A) and Southern Fulton (A) all remain No. 1.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state baseball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Hazleton (5-1) (2) (1)

2. Central Dauphin (8-0) (3) (3)

3. Seneca Valley (8-0) (7) (4)

4. Lower Merion (3-0) (1) (5)

5. Father Judge (7-0) (12) (NR)

Out: Cumberland Valley (3)

Class 5A

1. Selinsgrove (5-1) (4) (1)

2. Strath Haven (4-0) (1) (4)

3. Central Mountain (7-0) (6) (5)

4. Shaler (9-1) (7) (NR)

5. Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast (3-4) (12) (3)

Out: Donegal (3)

Class 4A

1. Montour (9-0) (7) (1)

2. Archbishop Wood (5-2) (12) (2)

3. West Mifflin (9-1) (7) (3)

4. Blue Mountain (6-1) (11) (4)

5. Athens Area (6-0) (4) (NR)

Out: Montoursville (4)

Class 3A

1. Martinsburg Central (6-0) (6) (1)

2. Lancaster Catholic (5-1) (3) (2)

3. Punxsutawney (6-0) (9) (4)

4. Saucon Valley (6-1) (11) (5)

5. Neumann-Goretti (3-2) (12) (3)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Delone Catholic (4-1) (3) (1)

2. Tri-Valley (6-0) (11) (2)

3. Bald Eagle (6-0) (6) (4)

4. Serra Catholic (7-2) (7) (3)

5. Newport (6-1) (3) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Southern Fulton (7-0) (5) (1)

2. Saegertown (5-1) (10) (2)

3. Carmichaels (7-0) (7) (3)

4. Dock Mennonite (3-0) (1) (4)

5. High Point Baptist Academy (5-1) (3) (5)

Out: None