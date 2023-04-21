Trib HSSN baseball state rankings for April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 | 4:33 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Serra Catholic’s Owen Dumbroski pitches against Ligonier Valley on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

It’s been a tough week for the elite across the state as nine teams ranked in last week’s Trib HSSN baseball state rankings have been bounced this week.

The top three classifications had one change each while the bottom three classes had two teams each exit, and two new teams enter the Top 5.

District 3 lost three teams while District 11 lost two. However, both of those districts had two new teams enter the rankings this week, as did District 1.

It was a tough week for top-ranked teams has only two held on to the top spot — Hazleton in 6A and Southern Fulton in A.

Two No. 1 teams from last week fell completely out of the Top 5 with Central (Martinsburg) in 3A and Delone Catholic in 2A sliding down and out.

The new top-ranked teams are Strath Haven in 5A, West Mifflin in 4A, Lancaster Catholic in 3A and Tri-Valley in 2A.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state baseball rankings. The team’s record is followed by the district they are in, followed by where they were ranked last week.

Class 6A

1. Hazleton (7-1) (2) (1)

2. Central Dauphin (9-0) (3) (2)

3. Father Judge (10-0) (12) (5)

4. Seneca Valley (11-1) (7) (3)

5. Methacton (6-1) (1) (NR)

Out: Lower Merion (1)

Class 5A

1. Strath Haven (6-1) (1) (2)

2. Central Mountain (9-0) (6) (3)

3. Southern Lehigh (10-0) (11) (NR)

4. Selinsgrove (6-2) (4) (1)

5. Shaler (10-2) (7) (4)

Out: Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast (12)

Class 4A

1. West Mifflin (11-1) (7) (3)

2. Athens Area (8-0) (4) (5)

3. Montour (11-1) (7) (1)

4. Archbishop Wood (7-3) (12) (2)

5. Dallas (8-1) (2) (NR)

Out: Blue Mountain (11)

Class 3A

1. Lancaster Catholic (8-1) (3) (2)

2. Riverside (9-0) (7) (NR)

3. Punxsutawney (9-1) (9) (3)

4. Neumann-Goretti (5-3) (12) (5)

5. Holy Redeemer (7-0) (2) (NR)

Out: Martinsburg Central (6), Saucon Valley (11)

Class 2A

1. Tri-Valley (9-0) (11) (2)

2. Serra Catholic (10-2) (7) (4)

3. Schuylkill Haven (9-1) (11) (NR)

4. Bald Eagle (8-1) (6) (3)

5. Halifax (7-1) (3) (NR)

Out: Delone Catholic (3), Newport (3)

Class A

1. Southern Fulton (9-0) (5) (1)

2. Saegertown (7-1) (10) (2)

3. Dock Mennonite (6-0) (1) (4)

4. Mount Calvary Christian School (6-0) (3) (NR)

5. Plumstead Christian (4-0) (1) (NR)

Out: Carmichaels (7), High Point Baptist Academy (3)

