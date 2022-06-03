Trib HSSN Baseball State Rankings for June 2, 2022

By:

Thursday, June 2, 2022 | 9:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Serra Catholic’s Zach Karp (16) and Joe DeMoss celebrate after defeating Neshannock, 8-2, in the WPIAL Class 2A championship game Tuesday.

The regular season is over and the district playoffs are complete across the state.

Now the fun begins Monday with the start of the 2022 PIAA baseball playoffs.

Some classifications were hit hard by the end of the district playoffs, with three teams vacating their precarious position in the Trib HSSN state baseball rankings in half of the classes and a total of a dozen changes altogether from last week.

The newest teams included are all freshly crowned champions and bring momentum into the state playoffs. But beware of second-chance teams that fell short in the district but are still looking for gold at the end of another postseason ride.

Last week was a bumpy ride for a pair of top-ranked teams that fell down the ladder of defeat with changes at the top in Class 5A and A.

Manheim Central (5A) and Union (A) now join Bethlehem Liberty in 6A, Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast in 4A, Martinsburg Central in 3A and Serra Catholic in 2A at No. 1 heading onto the Path to Penn State.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state baseball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Bethlehem Liberty (23-2) (11) (1)

2. West Chester Henderson (20-1) (1) (3)

3. Owen J. Roberts (18-1) (1) (4)

4. Warwick (19-2) (3) (NR)

5. Altoona (15-6) (6) (NR)

Out: Hatboro-Horsham (1), Governor Mifflin (3)

Class 5A

1. Manheim Central (21-2) (3) (5)

2. Archbishop Wood (17-4) (12) (2)

3. Upper Dublin (16-3) (1) (NR)

4. West Allegheny (19-4) (7) (NR)

5. Central Mountain (17-5) (6) (NR)

Out: Chichester (1), Peters Township (7), Wallenpaupack (2),

Class 4A

1. Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast (22-1) (12) (1)

2. Cathedral Prep (21-2) (10) (2)

3. Wyoming Area (20-3) (2) (3)

4. Saucon Valley (19-3) (11) (4)

5. Holy Ghost Prep (12-3) (1) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Martinsburg Central (23-0) (6) (1)

2. Lancaster Catholic (20-2) (3) (2)

3. Central Columbia (17-1) (4) (4)

4. South Park (18-5) (7) (5)

5. Fairview (17-3) (10) (NR)

Out: Hickory (10)

Class 2A

1. Serra Catholic (23-0) (7) (1)

2. Dock Mennonite (13-1) (1) (3)

3. Mount Union (21-2) (6) (NR)

4. Delone Catholic (16-4) (3) (NR)

5. Johnsonburg (19-3) (9) (NR)

Out: Portage (6), Camp Hill (3), Taylor Riverside (2)

Class A

1. Union (12-4) (7) (3)

2. Jenkintown (11-4) (1) (NR)

3. Saegertown (18-3) (10) (NR)

4. DuBois Central Catholic (18-4) (9) (NR)

5. Eden Christian Academy (17-1) (7) (1)

Out: Faith Christian Academy (1), Rocky Grove (10), Halifax (3)