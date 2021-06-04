Trib HSSN Baseball State Rankings for June 4, 2021

Friday, June 4, 2021 | 11:06 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Andrew Muraco celebrates his walk-off hit to defeat Bethel Park, 2-1, in the bottom of the seventh inning of WPIAL Class 5A championship game on Tuesday.

A historic shuffling of the deck in the Trib HSSN state baseball rankings as the district playoffs conclude and the state playoffs begin.

Never before have the HSSN state rankings done an all-out line change with five new teams in one class turning over.

In Class 4A, the five ranked teams from last week all lost in the district finals or semifinals and five freshly minted district champions have replaced them.

We also have three new top seeds in Cathedral Prep in the new-look 4A, Martinsburg Central in 3A and Taylor Riverside in 2A.

Remaining at No. 1 heading into the two week PIAA postseason are Hazleton (6A), Franklin Regional (5) and Delco Christian (A).

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state baseball rankings. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Hazleton (22-0) (2) (1)

2. LaSalle College (22-2) (12) (2)

3. North Allegheny (20-3) (7) (3)

4. West Lawn Wilson (22-2) (3) (4)

5. Emmaus (21-5) (11) (NR)

Out: Boyertown (1)

Class 5A

1. Franklin Regional (19-1) (7) (1)

2. Archbishop Wood (18-4) (12) (2)

3. Strath Haven (21-2) (1) (3)

4. Red Land (21-4) (3) (NR)

5. Central Mountain (16-5) (6) (NR)

Out: Bethel Park (7), North Pocono (2)

Class 4A

1. Cathedral Prep (19-4) (10) (NR)

2. Eastern Lebanon County (16-7) (3) (NR)

3. Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast (14-7) (12) (NR)

4. New Castle (14-9) (7) (NR)

5. Midd-West (16-5) (4) (NR)

Out: East Pennsboro (3), Harbor Creek (10), Montour (7), Eastern York (3), Northwestern Lehigh (11)

Class 3A

1. Martinsburg Central (20-2) (6) (2)

2. Oley Valley (18-5) (3) (4)

3. Lake-Lehman (16-2) (2) (5)

4. Neumann-Goretti (12-5) (12) (NR)

5. Hickory (17-4) (10) (NR)

Out: Mercyhurst Prep (10), Central Columbia (4)

Class 2A

1. Taylor Riverside (20-0) (2) (3)

2. Dock Mennonite (12-4) (1) (1)

3. Sayre (21-1) (4) (4)

4. Sharpsville (18-1) (10) (5)

5. Shenango (20-2) (7) (NR)

Out: Seton LaSalle (7)

Class A

1. Delco Christian (14-5) (1) (1)

2. St. John Neumann Regional Academy (18-3) (4) (2)

3. Tri-Valley (16-5) (11) (3)

4. Union (11-5) (7) (4)

5. Juniata Valley (15-5) (6) (NR)

Out: Saegertown (10)