Trib HSSN Baseball State Rankings for June 8, 2022

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 | 10:17 PM

Jenn Codeluppi | Mon Valley Independent West Allegheny's Gavin Miller throws to Joe Pustover for a force out against Thomas Jefferson during a PIAA Class 5A first-round game Monday at Washington & Jefferson.

It only took one round of the 2022 PIAA baseball playoffs to shuffle the Top 5 deck.

There were a few changes in the highest and mid-classifications, with a massive switch in the two lowest classes in the weekly Trib HSSN state baseball rankings.

During the regular season and even in the district postseason, there are always second chances if you slip out of the rankings.

Second chances are gone for good now.

Bethlehem Liberty in 6A, Manheim Central in 5A, Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast in 4A and Martinsburg Central in 3A all won and are headed to the quarterfinals on the Path to Penn State.

The new top teams this week are Delone Catholic in 2A and Saegertown in A.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state baseball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Bethlehem Liberty (23-1) (11) (1)

2. Warwick (20-2) (3) (4)

3. West Chester Henderson (21-2) (1) (2)

4. LaSalle College (15-8) (12) (NR)

5. Hazleton (21-1) (2) (NR)

Out: Owen J. Roberts (1), Altoona (6)

Class 5A

1. Manheim Central (22-2) (3) (1)

2. Archbishop Wood (18-4) (12) (2)

3. Upper Dublin (17-3) (1) (3)

4. West Allegheny (20-4) (7) (4)

5. Bethel Park (18-3) (7) (NR)

Out: Central Mountain (6)

Class 4A

1. Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast (23-1) (12) (1)

2. Saucon Valley (20-3) (11) (4)

3. Holy Ghost Prep (16-5) (1) (5)

4. West Mifflin (19-3) (7) (NR)

5. East Pennsboro (18-4) (3) (NR)

Out: Cathedral Prep (10), Wyoming Area

Class 3A

1. Martinsburg Central (24-0) (6) (1)

2. Lancaster Catholic (21-2) (3) (2)

3. Central Columbia (18-1) (4) (3)

4. Fairview (17-3) (10) (5)

5. Neumann-Goretti (13-8) (12) (NR)

Out: South Park (7)

Class 2A

1. Delone Catholic (18-5) (3) (4)

2. South Williamsport (17-5) (4) (NR)

3. Everett (18-2) (5) (NR)

4. Riverside (17-6) (7) (NR)

5. Neshannock (18-7) (7) (NR)

Out: Serra Catholic (7), Dock Mennonite (1), Mount Union (6), Johnsonburg (9)

Class A

1. Saegertown (19-2) (10) (3)

2. DuBois Central Catholic (19-4) (9) (4)

3. Bishop McCort (16-7) (6) (NR)

4. Southern Fulton (19-5) (5) (NR)

5. Tri-Valley (20-4) (11) (NR)

Out: Union (7), Jenkintown (1), Eden Christian (7)