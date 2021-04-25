Trib HSSN baseball team of the week: April 26, 2021

By:

Sunday, April 25, 2021 | 10:06 PM

Don Rebel | Tribune-Review Hopewell’s Roman Gill prepares to pitch against Ellwood City on April 19, 2021.

The WPIAL baseball head coaching list consists of many new faces this season.

Even some rich, traditionally strong programs built around longtime managers have new head coaches, including Hopewell.

Morgan Singletary is enjoying success in his first year as head coach after being an assistant for a few years.

“Overall, it has gone very well,” Singletary said. “I have a good group of upper classmen that has been leading. Some of the younger players were called out early in the season for not living up to the standards that we have set in this program and most have responded incredibly. I’m very proud of how hard all the players have worked. When the players are working that hard, it makes my job a lot easier.”

The Vikings enjoyed a banner week last week, improving their section and overall record by winning three times.

Hopewell entered the week in second place in Section 1-3A, a game behind front-running Ellwood City, the team they battled in a home-and-home series Monday and Tuesday.

The Vikings doubled their pleasure by sweeping the series, winning two tight games over the Wolverines, 5-2 and 2-1.

“On Monday, we were able to get a lot of baserunners,” Singletary said. “They made us work to get them around to score, but ultimately, we had a few big hits that made the difference.

“On Tuesday, our baserunning made the difference. (Couper) Stala was able to steal second. We got him to third, and he scored on a wild pitch. Our second run came on a base hit that scored a runner from second.”

Some eyebrows were raised when defending Class 5A champion Shaler came to Hopewell on Thursday for a nonsection contest. The Vikings prevailed, 7-2.

“Thursday was a big nonsection game for us,” Singletary said. “We went back and forth with runs early. The difference was late in the game we were able to load the bases up with no outs, then Greg Barlion, in his second varsity at bat, hit a grand slam.”

Pitching has always been a strong point for success at Hopewell, and that outstanding mound work has continued this season, including allowing five runs in three wins last week.

“Our pitching has been great all season,” Singletary said. “In the two section games on Monday and Tuesday, Roman Gill and Anthony LaSala did what they have done all season and threw great games. Lucas Arington closed out Monday’s game with two strikeouts when Roman hit the pitch limit.

“In Thursday’s game, we wanted to get Mike Bounaiuto, Couper Stala, Lucas Arington, and Landon Fox work against a team with a lot good hitters. They all pitched great and we were able to stick to the plan we had laid out before the game.”

While it helps, teams cannot win with pitching alone. Singletary said the Vikings have had their share of defensive and offensive heroes as well.

“(Catcher) Chris Mullins was able to mow down Ellwood, who is a very aggressive team on the bases. On offense, Couper Stala is starting to get going and was able to use his speed on the bases. Luke Kerec, Chris Mullins and Greg Barlion all had big hits. It is nice to see big plays coming from so many different places. Every game is a team effort.”

This upcoming week begins with another pair of section showdowns as first place Hopewell (5-1, 9-3) takes a seven game winning streak into a pair of games against New Brighton (4-2, 6-5) on Monday and Tuesday.

“We are excited for it,” Singletary said. “Our juniors and seniors know what it takes to win a section and make it to a championship game, they aren’t taking any game for granted.”

2021 Trib HSSN Baseball Teams of the Week

Week 3 — Hempfield Spartans

Week 2 — Shaler Titans

Week 1 — Valley Vikings