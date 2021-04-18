Trib HSSN Baseball Team of the Week for week ending April 18, 2021

Sunday, April 18, 2021 | 10:13 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Ryan Firmstone scoops up a ball hit by Franklin Regional’s Trevor Bmcic in the second inning on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Haymaker Park.

Coming into last week, the Hempfield team had split its first four Section 2-6A games and was 2-4 overall.

The start was the opposite of the 4-2 start the Spartans enjoyed in 2019, a season in which they finished 11-10 and lost in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs.

“I don’t think much has changed,” Hempfield coach Tim Buzzard said. “It just may have taken a little longer to get everyone back to the place we want to be at. I am hopeful as things continue to improve, the future seasons can become more ‘regular.’ ”

Buzzard hopes the Spartans’ play from last week becomes “more regular.”

It began with a home-and-home section battle against Baldwin.

On Tuesday, the Spartans jumped out to a five-run lead and held on for a 5-2 victory at Baldwin.

“Baldwin played very well in the first game,” Buzzard said. “Phil Fox had a very good day on the mound. He really stepped up and delivered a great performance on the road against a tough team.”

The next day, the same two teams met at Hempfield. The Highlanders took an early 2-1 lead before the Spartans took over with five runs in the third inning and six more in the fourth to roll to a 5-inning, 14-4 victory.

“We swung the bats pretty well,” Buzzard said. “Baldwin hit a lot of hard balls early. We knew we would need to score some runs. I think our kids were patient, and we delivered some big hits with guys in scoring position.”

So with a sweep of two section games, Hempfield hit the road on a frigid Friday to face one of the top teams in Class 5A: Bethel Park.

“Bethel Park is a really solid team from top to bottom,” Buzzard said. “We saw two quality arms, so it was a good test for us. Our pitchers did a nice job of changing speeds and locating the ball. It was a very good baseball game.”

Five Spartans pitchers — juniors Ryan Firmstone, Joe Fiedor, Jayson Jacob, Brandon Coughlin and senior Hunter Smiles — combined to limit the Black Hawks to only five hits as Hempfield held on for a 3-2 victory.

Hempfield pitchers shined last week, allowing eight runs in the three victories. For the season, the Spartans have used 12 pitchers, who have a combined 4.35 ERA.

“Our pitching was great (last) week,” Buzzard said. “We limited walks all week and were able to make some pitches when it counted. I really like the depth we have on the mound, and our team has a lot of confidence in our staff. As I mentioned, Phil Fox was excellent on Tuesday. It is rare to strike out 14 guys in a 6A baseball game. He was tremendous. ”

The Spartans have enjoyed success at the plate, as well, averaging more than six runs.

“Jayson Jacob had a really nice week for us,” Buzzard said. “He had a home run in the first Baldwin game and a big triple in the second one. Joe Fiedor, Brandon Coughlin and Christian Zilli had great at-bats all week.”

This week, the Spartans’ back-to-back section games are against Mt. Lebanon. Hempfield begins the week tied for first place in the section with Norwin.

“I really like this group,” Buzzard said. “We have a great group of kids who enjoy competing. You really can’t ask for much more than that out of your players.”

