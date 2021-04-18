Trib HSSN Baseball Team of the Week for week ending April 18, 2021
Sunday, April 18, 2021 | 10:13 PM
Coming into last week, the Hempfield team had split its first four Section 2-6A games and was 2-4 overall.
The start was the opposite of the 4-2 start the Spartans enjoyed in 2019, a season in which they finished 11-10 and lost in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs.
“I don’t think much has changed,” Hempfield coach Tim Buzzard said. “It just may have taken a little longer to get everyone back to the place we want to be at. I am hopeful as things continue to improve, the future seasons can become more ‘regular.’ ”
Buzzard hopes the Spartans’ play from last week becomes “more regular.”
It began with a home-and-home section battle against Baldwin.
On Tuesday, the Spartans jumped out to a five-run lead and held on for a 5-2 victory at Baldwin.
“Baldwin played very well in the first game,” Buzzard said. “Phil Fox had a very good day on the mound. He really stepped up and delivered a great performance on the road against a tough team.”
The next day, the same two teams met at Hempfield. The Highlanders took an early 2-1 lead before the Spartans took over with five runs in the third inning and six more in the fourth to roll to a 5-inning, 14-4 victory.
“We swung the bats pretty well,” Buzzard said. “Baldwin hit a lot of hard balls early. We knew we would need to score some runs. I think our kids were patient, and we delivered some big hits with guys in scoring position.”
So with a sweep of two section games, Hempfield hit the road on a frigid Friday to face one of the top teams in Class 5A: Bethel Park.
“Bethel Park is a really solid team from top to bottom,” Buzzard said. “We saw two quality arms, so it was a good test for us. Our pitchers did a nice job of changing speeds and locating the ball. It was a very good baseball game.”
Five Spartans pitchers — juniors Ryan Firmstone, Joe Fiedor, Jayson Jacob, Brandon Coughlin and senior Hunter Smiles — combined to limit the Black Hawks to only five hits as Hempfield held on for a 3-2 victory.
Hempfield pitchers shined last week, allowing eight runs in the three victories. For the season, the Spartans have used 12 pitchers, who have a combined 4.35 ERA.
“Our pitching was great (last) week,” Buzzard said. “We limited walks all week and were able to make some pitches when it counted. I really like the depth we have on the mound, and our team has a lot of confidence in our staff. As I mentioned, Phil Fox was excellent on Tuesday. It is rare to strike out 14 guys in a 6A baseball game. He was tremendous. ”
The Spartans have enjoyed success at the plate, as well, averaging more than six runs.
“Jayson Jacob had a really nice week for us,” Buzzard said. “He had a home run in the first Baldwin game and a big triple in the second one. Joe Fiedor, Brandon Coughlin and Christian Zilli had great at-bats all week.”
This week, the Spartans’ back-to-back section games are against Mt. Lebanon. Hempfield begins the week tied for first place in the section with Norwin.
“I really like this group,” Buzzard said. “We have a great group of kids who enjoy competing. You really can’t ask for much more than that out of your players.”
