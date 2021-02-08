Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Player of the Week for Feb. 8, 2021

Monday, February 8, 2021 | 10:24 PM

There have been so many successful father-son/coach-player combinations through the years on the hardwoods around the WPIAL. Perhaps another one is coming to fruition in Beaver County.

Ambridge coach Eric Astorino quickly went from assistant to interim head coach last year upon the sudden retirement of Mark Jula. Astorino wanted to return as the permanent head coach this season but wasn’t sure if the school wanted him back.

They did.

However, the ride this season has been bumpy for the Bridgers. Coming into last week, the team was 1-5 overall and 1-4 and trying to tread water in the very tough Section 2-4A.

A 2-0 week was the perfect elixir to quench the Ambridge victory thirst.

“It was a huge momentum changer for us, getting those two wins last week,” Astorino said. “Our guys are working hard fighting through some adversity and dealing with eligibility issues and a few transfers. We started with 35 kids back in September, and now we currently only have 12 available players. I always say we play in the best 4A section in the state of Pennsylvania. But despite not having all of our guys, it still gets some of the younger guys some playing experience moving forward.”

One of those youngsters Astorino calls his son.

Sophomore Damon Astorino was the model of consistency last week. It began Thursday when he scored 26 points in an 11-point victory over Beaver.

“Damon handled their defensive pressure and recognized mismatches with himself and his teammates,” Astorino said. “We knew Beaver would focus their attention on him and Enire (Bowens). But Damon was able to penetrate their defense, get to the foul line and grab big defensive rebounds. Beaver tried to take him out mentally, but he stayed focused on keeping his cool and helping his team finish the game with a victory.”

The next night, Damon Astorino again scored 26 points in helping the Bridgers pick up another section win, 66-57 at Hopewell.

“We talk often about getting off to a fast start,” Coach Astorino said. “If you get your game going on the offensive end in the first half, it puts pressure on your opponent to make adjustments early in the game. Plus, Damon is a 90% free throw shooter, so at the end of the game, we want the ball in his hands to get to the line.”

It’s no surprise that when talking about his son’s strengths on the floor, Astorino feels his mental side is strong.

“Damon has such a high basketball IQ,” he said. “It’s like having another coach on the floor. With his ability to play multiple positions on the court, he is able to create matchup problems. He can penetrate to the basket and finish against bigger defenders. Also, Damon is a team player who looks to get everyone involved during the game. He is an excellent free-throw shooter and rebounds very well.”

So how has the father and son aspect worked for Eric and Damon on the court thus far?

“Damon would tell you that he doesn’t want to make mistakes to make his dad look bad,” Eric said. “He is a great kid and way too nice. If anything, I try not to make him look bad. Sometimes I think, ‘Do I put too much pressure on him or am I messing him up?’ Just things you think as a father coaching your son.

“Honestly, it is a pleasure coaching him. After games, we have awesome conversations as father and son and are able to separate from coach and player in our house. We watch film and discuss things and bounce ideas off of each other. He also has our two assistant coaches, Rushel Shell and Matt Puppich, who are terrific at helping all our players if I get on their nerves. Life is short, so if I can enjoy spending time with my son on the court. It makes for a special relationship.”

While Astorino is averaging 22.5 points per game, his father and coach realizes there are still things to improve for his son and his team.

“Being just a sophomore, Damon still has skills he wants to improve,” Coach Astorino said. “He continues to work on his perimeter shooting, ball handling, conditioning, jumping and overall physical strength. One thing about him, he wants to get better every day.

“We have great kids in Ambridge who will do whatever is necessary to succeed. Everyone wants to win, but we need to develop players as well to prepare them for the college level.”

