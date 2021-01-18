Trib HSSN boys basketball player of the week for Jan. 18, 2021

By:

Monday, January 18, 2021 | 10:45 PM

When the governor shut down winter high school sports for three weeks with no activities allowed, coaches around the area and across the state were worried about the shape and skill set of their players with everybody on their own.

There was no sign of rust for one district boys basketball player who came back with a bang.

After a big week in which he scored 68 points in two games, Winchester Thurston junior Jackson Juzang is making a name for himself around the district and in his own team huddle.

“When I first saw him in our first workout, I thought he had the ability to be something special,” first-year Winchester Thurston coach Justin Walther said. “He has all of the tools. We just had to teach him how to channel his ability.”

Juzang must be a quick study because in the Bears’ second game of the season on Tuesday against Walther’s former team, Serra Catholic, Juzang scored 42 points in an 86-73 home win for Winchester Thurston.

What stood out in that monster performance for Walther?

“How unstoppable he is out in space,” Walther said. “They had zero answer for him. He was extra effective getting his teammates involved.”

On Friday, Juzang scored “only” 26 points in an impressive 65-60 Section 3-2A victory over visiting Jeannette.

“Jeannette was running away from us in the first half,” Walther said. “(Juzang) drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer to stop the bleeding. Then we switched some things up defensively, and he was the catalyst in our comeback.”

Walther was asked about the strengths of his 5-foot-10 junior guard’s game and what he has improved on this season.

“His ability to get downhill, meaning he’s very quick and his first step to the basket is a huge strength,” Walther said. “He’s learning how to become a leader. From the first day I met him in October to now, it’s a complete 180.”

Being a leader on this team is very important because the Bears only have one senior and three juniors on their young squad.

With two wins last week, Winchester Thurston is 2-1 in the section and overall.

Section 3-2A is a grind with teams such as Clairton, Serra, Jeannette and Greensburg Central Catholic as perennial playoff powers all fighting for seeding in Class 2A.

So far, Walther likes what he sees from Juzang and his Bears teammates.

“These boys want to learn,” he said. “They want to get better. We have some players that opted out because of covid that would have started or contributed a lot. But the boys I have right now do everything we ask.

“They don’t blink when down. They don’t blink when a team makes a run. Their poise has been awesome. We have a long way to go to be a great team. But we will continue to improve.”

2019-2020 Trib HSSN Players of the Week

Week 13 – KeVaughn, Bishop Canevin

Week 12 – Drew Carney, Butler

Week 11 – Jake DiMichele, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Week 10 – Ethan Morton, Butler

Week 9 – Colin McQuiston, Shenango

Week 8 – Riley Comforti, Southmoreland

Week 7 – Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands

Week 6 – Dylan Cook, Leechburg

Week 5 – Vinny Cugini, Aquinas Academy

Week 4 – Frank Stumpo, Keystone Oaks

Week 3 – Adou Thiero, Quaker Valley

Week 2 – Camden Polak, Steel Valley

Week 1 – Jake Hoffman, Mt. Lebanon