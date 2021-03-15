Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Player of the Week for March 15, 2021

By:

Monday, March 15, 2021 | 10:55 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle head coach Ralph Blundo presents Sheldon Cox with his gold medal after defeating Chartiers Valley, 61-45, in the WPIAL Class 5A championship game on Saturday.

He plays basketball, not hockey, but Sheldon Cox scored a hat trick last week.

The New Castle senior had another big game in leading the Red Hurricane to another WPIAL boys basketball championship.

When Cox graduates from New Castle in a few months, he will take three gold medals from his high school career to whichever school he decides on in the fall.

“I’ve had Sheldon for four years now, and he has been an absolute joy to coach,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “Sheldon is one of the kindest, nicest young men I have ever coached, but he’s also a fierce competitor. When he has to, he will lead verbally, but for the most part it’s through his actions.”

Cox’s actions helped lead New Castle back to the finals when he scored 23 points in the ‘Canes’ 69-60 ousting of the defending WPIAL Class 5A champion Laurel Highlands in the semifinals Wednesday.

“Sheldon is a big guard and is so versatile, he can hurt an opposing team in so many ways,” Blundo said. “Against Laurel Highlands, he was really active on boards.”

The Class 5A championship game was the rubber match between the top two teams for most of the season. New Castle won big on the road in January while Chartiers Valley returned the favor with a double-digit victory on the road in February.

New Castle jumped out early in a grinding game and continued to build the advantage as the game wore on. The Red Hurricane beat the Colts, 61-45.

“Sheldon has been great all year, but he was special in the final,” Blundo said. “Playing for New Castle means so much to him, and he really wanted to be champion for the third time, tying David Young, Ed Pagley, Desmond Whetzel, Pat Cain, Malik Hooker, Anthony Richards and Stew and Drew Allen. That’s a pretty elite group.

“I also think he was driven by the thought of it being his last game if we didn’t win. He had a different look in his eye.”

Cox ended up with 24 points as New Castle celebrated a record 14th district boys basketball championship, the seventh title in the last 11 years.

The Red Hurricane earned their gold, shutting down two of the best players in the district last week in sophomore Rodney Gallagher of Laurel Highlands and senior Brayden Reynolds of Chartiers Valley.

“Really pleased because those two guys are great players and winners,” Blundo said.

While Blundo says Cox continues to work hard on his defensive game, he shines bright in many aspects that allow him to play at an elite level.

“Sheldon has an all-around game,” Blundo said. “He can stroke it, finish around the hoop and is one of the best rebounding guards I have ever coached. Sheldon is very intelligent, which allows me to move him around, knowing that he understands our system at multiple positions.”

New Castle is used to earning a spot in the PIAA playoffs, but Blundo know this will be a unique tournament over the next two weeks.

“It is a unique situation, a tournament of champions so to speak,” he said. “You have to win your district to get into this tournament. That makes it different, yet prestigious.”

