Trib HSSN boys basketball rankings: Feb. 14, 2021
Saturday, February 13, 2021 | 6:30 PM
Class 6A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Upper St. Clair, 11-1, 1
2. Fox Chapel, 12-2, 3
3. Hempfield, 9-3, 4
4. North Allegheny, 12-3, 2
5. Penn-Trafford, 8-5, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Chartiers Valley, 15-1, 2
2. New Castle, 13-2, 1
3. Mars, 11-1, 3
4. Highlands, 10-1, 4
5. Laurel Highlands, 8-3, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Belle Vernon, 9-1, 1
2. Lincoln Park, 10-4, 3
3. North Catholic, 11-4, 2
4. Quaker Valley, 7-2, 5
5. Montour, 8-5, 4
Out: none
Class 3A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. South Allegheny, 10-2, 1
2. Neshannock, 13-0, 2
3. Avonworth, 11-1, 4
4. Washington, 8-4, 5
5. Aliquippa, 8-3, 3
Out: none
Class 2A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. OLSH, *14-0, 1
2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 10-2, 2
3. Springdale, 10-5, 3
4. Sto-Rox, 8-4, 4
5. Carlynton, 10-2, 5
Out: none
Class A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Bishop Canevin, 8-3, 1
2. Eden Christian, 10-1, 2
3. Imani Christian, 9-2, 3
4. Rochester, 9-3, 4
5. Union, 5-3, 5
Out: none
*Saturday game not included
