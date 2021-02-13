Trib HSSN boys basketball rankings: Feb. 14, 2021

By:
Saturday, February 13, 2021 | 6:30 PM

Class 6A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Upper St. Clair, 11-1, 1

2. Fox Chapel, 12-2, 3

3. Hempfield, 9-3, 4

4. North Allegheny, 12-3, 2

5. Penn-Trafford, 8-5, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Chartiers Valley, 15-1, 2

2. New Castle, 13-2, 1

3. Mars, 11-1, 3

4. Highlands, 10-1, 4

5. Laurel Highlands, 8-3, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Belle Vernon, 9-1, 1

2. Lincoln Park, 10-4, 3

3. North Catholic, 11-4, 2

4. Quaker Valley, 7-2, 5

5. Montour, 8-5, 4

Out: none

Class 3A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. South Allegheny, 10-2, 1

2. Neshannock, 13-0, 2

3. Avonworth, 11-1, 4

4. Washington, 8-4, 5

5. Aliquippa, 8-3, 3

Out: none

Class 2A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. OLSH, *14-0, 1

2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 10-2, 2

3. Springdale, 10-5, 3

4. Sto-Rox, 8-4, 4

5. Carlynton, 10-2, 5

Out: none

Class A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Bishop Canevin, 8-3, 1

2. Eden Christian, 10-1, 2

3. Imani Christian, 9-2, 3

4. Rochester, 9-3, 4

5. Union, 5-3, 5

Out: none

*Saturday game not included

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

