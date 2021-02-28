Trib HSSN boys basketball rankings: Feb. 28, 2021
By:
Sunday, February 28, 2021 | 2:40 PM
Final regular-season rankings
Class 6A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Upper St. Clair, 16-1, 1
2. Fox Chapel, 18-2, 2
3. Pine-Richland, 11-5, 4
4. Hempfield, 11-5, 3
5. Penn-Trafford, 12-5, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Chartiers Valley, 19-3, 1
2. New Castle, 17-2, 2
3. Laurel Highlands, 12-3, 3
4. Highlands, 13-5, 4
5. Mars, 14-3, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Belle Vernon, 11-1, 1
2. North Catholic, 15-4, 2
3. Lincoln Park, 14-5, 4
4. Montour, 12-7, 5
5. Quaker Valley, 12-4, 3
Out: none
Class 3A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. South Allegheny, 14-4, 1
2. Neshannock, 15-1, 2
3. Shady Side Academy, 13-2, 3
4. Washington, 12-4, 4
5. Aliquippa, 10-5, 5
Out: none
Class 2A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. OLSH, 17-0, 1
2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 13-3, 2
3. Sto-Rox, 9-5, 3
4. Springdale, 12-7, 4
5. Frazier, 17-3, 5
Out: none
Class A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Bishop Canevin, 13-5, 1
2. Eden Christian, 10-1, 2
3. Imani Christian, 10-2, 3
4. Rochester, 11-4, 4
5. Union, 8-4, 5
Out: none
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More Basketball• Westmoreland high school notebook: Norwin’s Bilinsky to get Roundball invite
• A-K Valley basketball playoff capsules: Games for Monday, March 1, 2021
• Westmoreland basketball playoff capsules: Games for Monday, March 1, 2021
• Trib HSSN girls basketball rankings: Feb. 28, 2021
• Baldwin girls basketball honors senior class that has seen it all