Trib HSSN boys basketball rankings: Feb. 28, 2021

By:
Sunday, February 28, 2021 | 2:40 PM

Final regular-season rankings

Class 6A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Upper St. Clair, 16-1, 1

2. Fox Chapel, 18-2, 2

3. Pine-Richland, 11-5, 4

4. Hempfield, 11-5, 3

5. Penn-Trafford, 12-5, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Chartiers Valley, 19-3, 1

2. New Castle, 17-2, 2

3. Laurel Highlands, 12-3, 3

4. Highlands, 13-5, 4

5. Mars, 14-3, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Belle Vernon, 11-1, 1

2. North Catholic, 15-4, 2

3. Lincoln Park, 14-5, 4

4. Montour, 12-7, 5

5. Quaker Valley, 12-4, 3

Out: none

Class 3A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. South Allegheny, 14-4, 1

2. Neshannock, 15-1, 2

3. Shady Side Academy, 13-2, 3

4. Washington, 12-4, 4

5. Aliquippa, 10-5, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. OLSH, 17-0, 1

2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 13-3, 2

3. Sto-Rox, 9-5, 3

4. Springdale, 12-7, 4

5. Frazier, 17-3, 5

Out: none

Class A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Bishop Canevin, 13-5, 1

2. Eden Christian, 10-1, 2

3. Imani Christian, 10-2, 3

4. Rochester, 11-4, 4

5. Union, 8-4, 5

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

More Basketball

Westmoreland high school notebook: Norwin’s Bilinsky to get Roundball invite
A-K Valley basketball playoff capsules: Games for Monday, March 1, 2021
Westmoreland basketball playoff capsules: Games for Monday, March 1, 2021
Trib HSSN girls basketball rankings: Feb. 28, 2021
Baldwin girls basketball honors senior class that has seen it all

HSSN Email Newsletter Sign Up Ad
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me