Trib HSSN boys basketball rankings for Feb. 5, 2022
Saturday, February 5, 2022 | 7:36 PM
Class 6A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. North Hills, 18-0, 1
2. Fox Chapel, 18-1, 2
3. Central Catholic, 15-4, 3
4. Upper St. Clair, 13-5, 4
5. North Allegheny, 12-6, NR
Out: Pine-Richland (10-9, 5)
Class 5A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Laurel Highlands, 18-0, 1
2. New Castle, 16-1, 2
3. Mars, 15-2, 3
4. Penn Hills, 14-3, 4
5. Highlands, 13-5, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Quaker Valley, 15-0, 1
2. Belle Vernon, 16-2, 2
3. North Catholic, 16-1, 3
4. Lincoln Park, 12-3, 4
5. Montour, 12-4, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Ellwood City, 17-2, 1
2. Washington, 12-1, 2
3. Seton LaSalle, 16-2, 3
4. Shady Side Academy, 12-5, NR
5. South Allegheny, 13-5, 4
Out: Neshannock (13-4, 5)
Class 2A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. OLSH, 15-0, 1
2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 14-1, 2
3. Carlynton, 15-1, 3
4. Fort Cherry, 16-2, 4
5. Monessen, 14-4, 5
Out: none
Class A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Bishop Canevin, 12-4, 1
2. Union, 17-2, 2
3. Imani Christian, 11-5, 3
4. Geibel Catholic, 14-4, 4
5. Leechburg, 13-3, 5
Out: none
