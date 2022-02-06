Trib HSSN boys basketball rankings for Feb. 5, 2022

By:

Saturday, February 5, 2022 | 7:36 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Markus Frank claps after scoring against Lincoln Park during a Section 2-4A game on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Midland.

Class 6A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. North Hills, 18-0, 1

2. Fox Chapel, 18-1, 2

3. Central Catholic, 15-4, 3

4. Upper St. Clair, 13-5, 4

5. North Allegheny, 12-6, NR

Out: Pine-Richland (10-9, 5)

Class 5A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Laurel Highlands, 18-0, 1

2. New Castle, 16-1, 2

3. Mars, 15-2, 3

4. Penn Hills, 14-3, 4

5. Highlands, 13-5, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Quaker Valley, 15-0, 1

2. Belle Vernon, 16-2, 2

3. North Catholic, 16-1, 3

4. Lincoln Park, 12-3, 4

5. Montour, 12-4, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Ellwood City, 17-2, 1

2. Washington, 12-1, 2

3. Seton LaSalle, 16-2, 3

4. Shady Side Academy, 12-5, NR

5. South Allegheny, 13-5, 4

Out: Neshannock (13-4, 5)

Class 2A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. OLSH, 15-0, 1

2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 14-1, 2

3. Carlynton, 15-1, 3

4. Fort Cherry, 16-2, 4

5. Monessen, 14-4, 5

Out: none

Class A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Bishop Canevin, 12-4, 1

2. Union, 17-2, 2

3. Imani Christian, 11-5, 3

4. Geibel Catholic, 14-4, 4

5. Leechburg, 13-3, 5

Out: none

