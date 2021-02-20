Trib HSSN boys basketball rankings: Feb. 21, 2021

Saturday, February 20, 2021 | 6:33 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Carter Mastovich has helped the Chartiers Valley boys to a 17-1 record and a No. 1 ranking in Class 5A.

Class 6A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Upper St. Clair, 12-1, 1

2. Fox Chapel, 14-2, 2

3. Hempfield, 10-3, 3

4. Pine-Richland, 9-4, NR

5. Penn-Trafford, 9-5, 5

Out: North Allegheny (12-5, 4)

Class 5A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Chartiers Valley, 17-1, 1

2. New Castle, 14-2, 2

3. Laurel Highlands, 10-3, 5

4. Highlands, 12-3, 4

3. Mars, 13-2, 3

Out: none

Class 4A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Belle Vernon, 10-1, 1

2. North Catholic, 13-4, 3

3. Quaker Valley, 10-3, 4

4. Lincoln Park, 12-5, 2

5. Montour, 10-5, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. South Allegheny, 11-3, 1

2. Neshannock, 14-1, 2

3. Shady Side Academy, 11-1, NR

4. Washington, 9-4, 4

5. Aliquippa, 9-4, 5

Out: Avonworth (12-2, 3)

Class 2A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. OLSH, 16-0, 1

2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 12-2, 2

3. Sto-Rox, 9-5, 4

4. Springdale, 11-6, 3

5. Frazier, 15-3, NR

Out: Carlynton (11-3, 5)

Class A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Bishop Canevin, 11-3, 1

2. Eden Christian, 10-1, 2

3. Imani Christian, 10-2, 3

4. Rochester, 11-4, 4

5. Union, 6-3, 5

Out: none

