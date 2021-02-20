Trib HSSN boys basketball rankings: Feb. 21, 2021
Saturday, February 20, 2021 | 6:33 PM
Class 6A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Upper St. Clair, 12-1, 1
2. Fox Chapel, 14-2, 2
3. Hempfield, 10-3, 3
4. Pine-Richland, 9-4, NR
5. Penn-Trafford, 9-5, 5
Out: North Allegheny (12-5, 4)
Class 5A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Chartiers Valley, 17-1, 1
2. New Castle, 14-2, 2
3. Laurel Highlands, 10-3, 5
4. Highlands, 12-3, 4
3. Mars, 13-2, 3
Out: none
Class 4A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Belle Vernon, 10-1, 1
2. North Catholic, 13-4, 3
3. Quaker Valley, 10-3, 4
4. Lincoln Park, 12-5, 2
5. Montour, 10-5, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. South Allegheny, 11-3, 1
2. Neshannock, 14-1, 2
3. Shady Side Academy, 11-1, NR
4. Washington, 9-4, 4
5. Aliquippa, 9-4, 5
Out: Avonworth (12-2, 3)
Class 2A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. OLSH, 16-0, 1
2. Greensburg Central Catholic, 12-2, 2
3. Sto-Rox, 9-5, 4
4. Springdale, 11-6, 3
5. Frazier, 15-3, NR
Out: Carlynton (11-3, 5)
Class A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Bishop Canevin, 11-3, 1
2. Eden Christian, 10-1, 2
3. Imani Christian, 10-2, 3
4. Rochester, 11-4, 4
5. Union, 6-3, 5
Out: none
