Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for Feb. 1, 2022

By:

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 | 11:42 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Dawson Summers dunks against Avonworth Jan. 24 in Moon.

We close out the month of January with a little shuffling of the deck in the weekly Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings.

We had four teams fall from the Top 5 with four new teams eager to take up a spot in the state rankings, plus we had two changes at the top of the rankings with a pair of new No. 1 teams.

Scranton is no longer undefeated after losing to Wallenpaupack. The Knights tumble to No. 5 while undefeated North Hills takes over the hot seat in Class 6A.

In 4A, Allentown Central Catholic fell from No. 1 to No. 4 after consecutive losses to Parkland and Northampton. The Vikings’ top spot has been claimed by undefeated Quaker Valley.

The Indians and Quakers are joined at the top this week by Archbishop Ryan in 5A, Devon Prep in 3A, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in 2A and Nativity BVM in A.

Here is the latest Top Five in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. North Hills (16-0) (7) (2)

2. Methacton (18-0) (1) (3)

3. Reading (15-2) (3) (4)

4. Archbishop Wood (12-4) (12) (5)

5. Scranton (10-0) (2) (1)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Archbishop Ryan (15-3) (12) (1)

2. Laurel Highlands (16-0) (7) (2)

3. Radnor (15-1) (1) (3)

4. Lampeter-Strasburg (17-0) (3) (4)

5. New Castle (14-1) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Quaker Valley (14-0) (7) (2)

2. Neumann-Goretti (8-2) (12) (3)

3. North Catholic (15-1) (7) (4)

4. Allentown Central Catholic (15-3) (11) (1)

5. West Philadelphia (15-2) (12) (NR)

Out: Middletown (3)

Class 3A

1. Devon Prep (11-3) (12) (1)

2. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (13-7) (12) (4)

3. West Catholic (13-2) (12) (5)

4. Executive Education Academy Charter (9-4) (11) (NR)

5. Columbia (16-1) (3) (3)

Out: Brookville (9)

Class 2A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (14-0) (7) (1)

2. Portage (16-0) (6) (2)

3. Constitution (10-7) (12) (4)

4. Kennedy Catholic (13-2) (10) (5)

5. Greensburg Central Catholic (12-1) (7) (NR)

Out: Antietam (3)

Class A

1. Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (13-4) (11) (1)

2. Mount Calvary Christian School (16-0) (3) (2)

3. Bishop Canevin (10-4) (7) (3)

4. Imani Christian (10-5) (7) (5)

5. Elk County Catholic (15-2) (9) (NR)

Out: Linville Hill Christian (3)