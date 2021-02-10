Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for Feb. 10, 2021
Wednesday, February 10, 2021 | 7:43 PM
One team has fallen out of the top spot while three teams lost their spot in the latest Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings.
Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast lost to 6A powers St. Joe’s Prep and No. 3 Archbishop Wood to fall from No. 1 to No. 3 in Class 5A. Fellow District 12 foes Imhotep Charter moves up one spot to be the new No. 1.
All the top 5 changes were in the three highest classifications. Exiting the top 5 this week are Methacton in 6A, Holy Ghost Prep in 5A and Harbor Creek in 4A while the “rookie” teams to join the state elite are Plymouth-Whitemarsh in 6A, Chester in 5A and Belle Vernon in 4A.
Lancaster Catholic remains at the top spot in Class 3A despite a loss in the battle of top-ranked teams to 6A West Lawn Wilson.
Here is the latest 2020-2021 top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.
Class 6A
1. West Lawn Wilson (12-0) (3) (1)
2. Roman Catholic (2-0) (12) (2)
3. Archbishop Wood (4-0) (12) (3)
4. Muhlenberg (7-1) (3) (5)
5. Plymouth Whitemarsh (12-0) (1) (NR)
Out: Methacton (1)
Class 5A
1. Imhotep Charter (2-0) (12) (2)
2. Archbishop Ryan (1-0) (12) (5)
3. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (1-2) (12) (1)
4. Chester (4-0) (1) (NR)
5. New Castle (13-1) (7) (4)
Out: Holy Ghost Prep (1)
Class 4A
1. Neumann-Goretti (1-1) (12) (1)
2. Pope John Paul II (6-0) (1) (4)
3. Belle Vernon (9-1) (7) (NR)
4. School of the Future (0-1) (12) (2)
5. Hickory (10-1) (10) (3)
Out: Harbor Creek (10)
Class 3A
1. Lancaster Catholic (11-2) (3) (1)
2. Central Columbia (6-0) (4) (2)
3. Loyalsock Township (13-1) (4) (4)
4. South Allegheny (6-1) (7) (3)
5. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (1-3) (12) (5)
Out: None
Class 2A
1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (13-0) (7) (1)
2. Constitution (3-1) (12) (3)
3. Sankofa Freedom (0-2) (12) (2)
4. Kennedy Catholic (13-2) (10) (4)
5. West Shamokin (12-0) (6) (5)
Out: None
Class A
1. Berlin-Brothersvalley (14-1) (5) (1)
2. Mount Calvary Christian School (12-0) (3) (2)
3. Bishop Canevin (7-3) (7) (3)
4. Conestoga Christian School (13-1) (3) (4)
5. Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian Academy (5-1) (1) (5)
Out: None
