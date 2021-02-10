Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for Feb. 10, 2021

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 | 7:43 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Khalil Dinkins pressures Seneca Valley’s Connor Lyczek next to Greg Habib during their game on Jan. 12, 2021, at Seneca Valley High School.

One team has fallen out of the top spot while three teams lost their spot in the latest Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings.

Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast lost to 6A powers St. Joe’s Prep and No. 3 Archbishop Wood to fall from No. 1 to No. 3 in Class 5A. Fellow District 12 foes Imhotep Charter moves up one spot to be the new No. 1.

All the top 5 changes were in the three highest classifications. Exiting the top 5 this week are Methacton in 6A, Holy Ghost Prep in 5A and Harbor Creek in 4A while the “rookie” teams to join the state elite are Plymouth-Whitemarsh in 6A, Chester in 5A and Belle Vernon in 4A.

Lancaster Catholic remains at the top spot in Class 3A despite a loss in the battle of top-ranked teams to 6A West Lawn Wilson.

Here is the latest 2020-2021 top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. West Lawn Wilson (12-0) (3) (1)

2. Roman Catholic (2-0) (12) (2)

3. Archbishop Wood (4-0) (12) (3)

4. Muhlenberg (7-1) (3) (5)

5. Plymouth Whitemarsh (12-0) (1) (NR)

Out: Methacton (1)

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Charter (2-0) (12) (2)

2. Archbishop Ryan (1-0) (12) (5)

3. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (1-2) (12) (1)

4. Chester (4-0) (1) (NR)

5. New Castle (13-1) (7) (4)

Out: Holy Ghost Prep (1)

Class 4A

1. Neumann-Goretti (1-1) (12) (1)

2. Pope John Paul II (6-0) (1) (4)

3. Belle Vernon (9-1) (7) (NR)

4. School of the Future (0-1) (12) (2)

5. Hickory (10-1) (10) (3)

Out: Harbor Creek (10)

Class 3A

1. Lancaster Catholic (11-2) (3) (1)

2. Central Columbia (6-0) (4) (2)

3. Loyalsock Township (13-1) (4) (4)

4. South Allegheny (6-1) (7) (3)

5. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (1-3) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (13-0) (7) (1)

2. Constitution (3-1) (12) (3)

3. Sankofa Freedom (0-2) (12) (2)

4. Kennedy Catholic (13-2) (10) (4)

5. West Shamokin (12-0) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Berlin-Brothersvalley (14-1) (5) (1)

2. Mount Calvary Christian School (12-0) (3) (2)

3. Bishop Canevin (7-3) (7) (3)

4. Conestoga Christian School (13-1) (3) (4)

5. Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian Academy (5-1) (1) (5)

Out: None