Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for Feb. 15, 2023

By:

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 | 11:29 PM

Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review New Castle’s DaJuan Young (2) chases a loose ball during the first half of New Castle’s 67-53 victory over Central Catholic on Feb. 3.

As the sands of the regular season hour glass disappear, it is district playoffs time around the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

It’s time for the elite teams across the state to buckle up and make a run toward district gold.

Five teams fell out of the Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings from last week as Abington Heights, Valley View, Columbia, Mohawk and Union all slipped out of the Top 5, and Archbishop Ryan, Berks Catholic, Brookville, Camp Hill Trinity and Berlin Brothersvalley all moved in.

There were no changes at the summit as Reading in 6A, Imhotep Institute Charter in 5A, Neumann-Goretti in 4A, North Penn-Mansfield in 3A, Dock Mennonite in 2A and Linville Hill Christian in A all remain No. 1.

Here is the latest Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Reading (21-0) (3) (1)

2. New Castle (20-2) (7) (3)

3. Roman Catholic (19-3) (12) (2)

4. Spring-Ford (20-2) (1) (4)

5. Lower Merion (19-3) (1) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Institute Charter (21-3) (12) (1)

2. Cathedral Prep (19-2) (10) (2)

3. Radnor (22-0) (1) (3)

4. Archbishop Ryan (14-8) (12) (NR)

5. Central Mountain (20-2) (6) (4)

Out: Abington Heights (2)

Class 4A

1. Neumann-Goretti (19-2) (12) (1)

2. Lincoln Park (21-1) (7) (2)

3. Hampton (20-2) (7) (3)

4. Martinsburg Central (21-1) (6) (4)

5. Berks Catholic (18-3) (3) (NR)

Out: Valley View (2)

Class 3A

1. North Penn-Mansfield (21-1) (4) (1)

2. Holy Redeemer (20-2) (2) (2)

3. Executive Education Academy (18-3) (11) (4)

4. Brookville (19-2) (9) (NR)

5. Camp Hill Trinity (18-2) (3) (NR)

Out: Columbia (3), Mohawk (7)

Class 2A

1. Dock Mennonite (20-2) (1) (1)

2. Constitution (15-7) (12) (2)

3. Otto-Eldred (20-1) (9) (3)

4. Aliquippa (16-6) (7) (4)

5. Bishop Canevin (18-4) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Linville Hill Christian (16-0) (3) (1)

2. Berlin Brothersvalley (20-2) (5) (NR)

3. Elk County Catholic (20-2) (9) (2)

4. Portage (21-1) (6) (4)

5. Imani Christian (15-6) (7) (3)

Out: Union (7)