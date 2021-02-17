Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for Feb. 17, 2021

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Anthony Collura scores past New Castle’s Donny Cade on Feb. 12.

Plenty of change this week in the latest HSSN boys basketball state rankings as the sands in the regular season hourglass fade away.

Two teams in Class 6A and one each in 5A, 3A and Class A were bounced, opening the door for new entrants Reading and Upper St. Clair in 6A, Chartiers Valley in 5A, Columbia in 3A and Elk County Catholic in A.

West Lawn Wilson fell from the top spot to No. 4 after losing for the first time this year. In fact, Reading not only beat the Bulldogs, but also knocked Muhlenberg out of the top 5 this week. Roman Catholic takes over the top spot in 6A.

Imhotep Charter (5A), Neumann-Goretti (4A), Lancaster Catholic (3A), Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (2A) and Berlin Brothersvalley (A) all remain atop their respective classifications.

Here is the latest 2020-2021 top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Roman Catholic (4-0) (12) (2)

2. Archbishop Wood (5-0) (12) (3)

3. Reading (17-1) (3) (NR)

4. West Lawn Wilson (14-1) (3) (1)

5. Upper St. Clair (11-1) (7) (NR)

Out: Muhlenberg (3), Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1)

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Charter (6-0) (12) (1)

2. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (2-2) (12) (3)

3. Archbishop Ryan (2-1) (12) (2)

4. Chester (5-1) (1) (4)

5. Chartiers Valley (16-1) (7) (NR)

Out: New Castle (7)

Class 4A

1. Neumann-Goretti (3-1) (12) (1)

2. Pope John Paul II (8-0) (1) (2)

3. Belle Vernon (10-1) (7) (3)

4. School of the Future (0-1) (12) (4)

5. Hickory (13-2) (10) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Lancaster Catholic (13-2) (3) (1)

2. Loyalsock Township (17-1) (4) (3)

3. Columbia (13-1) (3) (NR)

4. South Allegheny (10-2) (7) (4)

5. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (4-4) (12) (5)

Out: Central Columbia (4)

Class 2A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (15-0) (7) (1)

2. Constitution (6-1) (12) (2)

3. Kennedy Catholic (16-2) (10) (4)

4. Sankofa Freedom (1-3) (12) (3)

5. West Shamokin (14-0) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Berlin-Brothersvalley (17-1) (5) (1)

2. Mount Calvary Christian School (16-0) (3) (2)

3. Bishop Canevin (8-3) (7) (3)

4. Elk County Catholic (11-1) (9) (NR)

5. Conestoga Christian School (16-2) (3) (4)

Out: Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian Academy (1)