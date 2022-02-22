Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for Feb. 22, 2022

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Ellwood City’s Joseph Roth drives to the basket past South Allegheny’s Ethan Kirkwood during the 2021 WPIAL Class 3A championship game.

This past week was the quiet before the ranking storm.

While the waters were still and steady this week, that should change as we go deeper into the district playoffs and begin the state playoffs in the next few weeks.

For the time being though, only one school lost its footing and fell out of the latest Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings.

Dock Mennonite exited the 3A rankings while Ellwood City debuted.

All six top-ranked teams from last week either won or did not play, thus North Hills (6A), Laurel Highlands (5A), Quaker Valley (4A), West Catholic (3A), Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (2A) and Bishop Canevin (A) all remain numero uno.

Here is the latest top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. North Hills (22-0) (7) (1)

2. Roman Catholic (14-3) (12) (2)

3. Methacton (20-2) (1) (3)

4. Reading (22-3) (3) (4)

5. Archbishop Wood (16-7) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Laurel Highlands (22-0) (7) (1)

2. Lampeter-Strasburg (23-0) (3) (2)

3. Archbishop Ryan (17-6) (12) (3)

4. New Castle (21-1) (7) (4)

5. Imhotep Charter (21-4) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Quaker Valley (20-0) (7) (1)

2. Neumann-Goretti (15-4) (12) (2)

3. West Philadelphia (19-3) (12) (5)

4. Allentown Central Catholic (21-4) (11) (3)

5. Berks Catholic (20-4) (3) (4)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. West Catholic (19-3) (12) (1)

2. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (18-7) (12) (2)

3. Franklin (20-2) (10) (3)

4. Devon Prep (14-7) (12) (4)

5. Ellwood City (21-2) (7) (NR)

Out: Dock Mennonite (1)

Class 2A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (19-0) (7) (1)

2. Portage (23-1) (6) (3)

3. Constitution (16-8) (12) (2)

4. Kennedy Catholic (18-4) (10) (4)

5. Antietam (19-4) (3) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin (17-4) (7) (1)

2. Mount Calvary Christian School (24-1) (3) (2)

3. Imani Christian (14-5) (7) (3)

4. Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (17-5) (11) (4)

5. Linville Hill Christian (18-2) (3) (5)

Out: None