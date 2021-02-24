Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for Feb. 24, 2021

By:

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 | 11:58 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Daniel Gordon (20) and Quinton Martin battle New Castle’s Sheldon Cox for rebound on Feb. 6, 2021, at North Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Jake Haney scores off a turnover against New Castle on Feb. 6, 2021, at North Allegheny High School. Previous Next

With the regular season winding down and district playoffs coming up, the latest HSSN boys basketball state rankings become a little more intriguing with the elite teams shuffling in and out.

Four teams exited the top 5, two in Class 5A. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast dropped out after spending most of the season ranked despite a late start to the season. Chartiers Valley also fell out a week after debuting.

Replacing them in 5A are unbeaten Northern York and once-beaten Pottsville.

South Allegheny in 3A and Conestoga Christian School also were bounced out while undefeated Wyoming Seminary (3A) and St. John Neumann Regional Academy (A) are the new pupils.

The only change at the top of a class was in 3A when Loyalsock Township leap-frogged Lancaster Catholic for No. 1.

Here is the latest top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Roman Catholic (8-1) (12) (1)

2. Archbishop Wood (7-0) (12) (2)

3. Reading (18-1) (3) (3)

4. West Lawn Wilson (15-1) (3) (4)

5. Upper St. Clair (14-1) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Charter (8-0) (12) (1)

2. Archbishop Ryan (4-1) (12) (3)

3. Chester (6-1) (1) (4)

4. Northern York (16-0) (3) (NR)

5. Pottsville (14-2) (11) (NR)

Out: Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (12), Chartiers Valley (7)

Class 4A

1. Neumann-Goretti (5-1) (12) (1)

2. Pope John Paul II (10-0) (1) (2)

3. Belle Vernon (11-1) (7) (3)

4. School of the Future (0-1) (12) (4)

5. Hickory (16-2) (10) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Loyalsock Township (18-1) (4) (2)

2. Lancaster Catholic (14-3) (3) (1)

3. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (6-4) (12) (5)

4. Columbia (14-2) (3) (3)

5. Wyoming Seminary (10-0) (2) (NR)

Out: South Allegheny (7)

Class 2A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (17-0) (7) (1)

2. Kennedy Catholic (17-2) (10) (3)

3. Sankofa Freedom (3-3) (12) (4)

4. West Shamokin (18-0) (6) (5)

5. Constitution (6-4) (12) (2)

Out: None

Class A

1. Berlin-Brothersvalley (20-1) (5) (1)

2. Mount Calvary Christian School (18-0) (3) (2)

3. Bishop Canevin (13-3) (7) (3)

4. Elk County Catholic (12-1) (9) (4)

5. St. John Neumann Regional Academy (13-2) (4) (NR)

Out: Conestoga Christian School (3)