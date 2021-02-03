Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for Feb. 3, 2021

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

One team lost its grip on the top spot while two teams fell out of the Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings this week.

Loyalsock Township lost to Holy Redeemer by two points and tumbled from No. 1 to No. 4, allowing for Lancaster Catholic to regain the top spot in Class 3A.

Exiting the top 5 this week are Allentown Central Catholic in 4A and Bishop Guilfoyle in 3A, opening the door for Harbor Creek and Central Columbia to join the state elite.

Here is the latest top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. West Lawn Wilson (9-0) (3) (1)

2. Roman Catholic (0-0) (12) (2)

3. Archbishop Wood (1-0) (12) (3)

4. Methacton (3-0) (1) (4)

5. Muhlenberg (5-1) (3) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (1-0) (12) (1)

2. Imhotep Charter (1-0) (12) (2)

3. Holy Ghost Prep (7-0) (1) (3)

4. New Castle (11-0) (7) (4)

5. Archbishop Ryan (0-0) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Neumann-Goretti (1-0) (12) (1)

2. School of the Future (0-0) (12) (2)

3. Hickory (7-0) (10) (3)

4. Pope John Paul II (6-0) (1) (4)

5. Harbor Creek (7-1) (10) (NR)

Out: Allentown Central Catholic (11)

Class 3A

1. Lancaster Catholic (9-1) (3) (5)

2. Central Columbia (6-0) (4) (NR)

3. South Allegheny (6-1) (7) (3)

4. Loyalsock Township (10-1) (4) (1)

5. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (0-2) (12) (2)

Out: Bishop Guilfoyle (6)

Class 2A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (11-0) (7) (1)

2. Sankofa Freedom (0-0) (12) (2)

3. Constitution (0-0) (12) (3)

4. Kennedy Catholic (10-1) (10) (4)

5. West Shamokin (8-0) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Berlin-Brothersvalley (11-1) (5) (1)

2. Mount Calvary Christian School (9-0) (3) (2)

3. Bishop Canevin (6-3) (7) (3)

4. Conestoga Christian School (10-1) (3) (4)

5. Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian Academy (2-1) (1) (5)

Out: None