Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for Feb. 8, 2022

By:

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | 11:45 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Hills’ Royce Parham dunks during the fourth quarter against North Allegheny on Jan. 7.

As we get closer to the end of the regular season and the start of the district playoffs, the weekly Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings have become a battle of the super powers between two districts in the east and west.

District 12 leads all districts with 10 teams among the latest elite 30 teams in six classifications.

Right behind them is District 7 with eight teams. However, WPIAL teams now have the top spot in four of the six classes.

The only change at the top came in Class A as Nativity BVM lost twice and slipped from No. 1 to No. 4.

Joining the list of top-ranked teams North Hills in 6A, Archbishop Ryan in 5A, Quaker Valley in 4A, Devon Prep in 3A and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in 2A is Bishop Canevin, moving up from No. 3 to No. 1 in Class A.

Here is the latest Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s record.

Class 6A

1. North Hills (18-0) (7) (1)

2. Roman Catholic (12-3) (12) (NR)

3. Reading (17-2) (3) (3)

4. Archbishop Wood (14-5) (12) (4)

5. Methacton (19-2) (1) (2)

Out: Scranton (2)

Class 5A

1. Archbishop Ryan (16-4) (12) (1)

2. Laurel Highlands (18-0) (7) (2)

3. Lampeter-Strasburg (19-0) (3) (4)

4. New Castle (16-1) (7) (5)

5. Imhotep Charter (17-4) (12) (NR)

Out: Radnor (1)

Class 4A

1. Quaker Valley (16-0) (7) (1)

2. Neumann-Goretti (10-3) (12) (2)

3. North Catholic (16-1) (7) (3)

4. Allentown Central Catholic (19-3) (11) (4)

5. West Philadelphia (16-2) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Devon Prep (12-4) (12) (1)

2. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (15-7) (12) (2)

3. West Catholic (15-2) (12) (3)

4. Franklin (15-2) (10) (NR)

5. Executive Education Academy Charter (10-6) (11) (4)

Out: Columbia (3)

Class 2A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (15-0) (7) (1)

2. Portage (19-0) (6) (2)

3. Constitution (14-7) (12) (3)

4. Kennedy Catholic (14-2) (10) (4)

5. Antietam (18-3) (3) (NR)

Out: Greensburg Central Catholic (7)

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin (13-4) (7) (3)

2. Mount Calvary Christian School (19-1) (3) (2)

3. Imani Christian (11-5) (7) (4)

4. Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (15-5) (11) (1)

5. Elk County Catholic (15-3) (9) (5)

Out: None