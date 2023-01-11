Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for Jan. 10, 2023

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 | 12:08 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Lincoln Park’s Meleek Thomas celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer next to Laurel Highlands’ Keondre DeShields during their game Dec. 29, 2022 at the CCBC Dome.

There was very little movement in the second edition of the Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings for the 2023 season.

Two classifications are the exact same as last week: Class 6A and 4A.

Two classes have the same five teams, but only the order is shuffled: Class 5A and 2A.

The only changes occurred when Holy Redeemer replaced Old Forge in Class 3A and Chester Charter Scholar Academy bumped Kennedy Catholic in Class A.

The top teams all remained the same with Roman Catholic (6A), Imhotep Institute Charter (5A), Neumann-Goretti (4A), Devon Prep (3A), Bishop Canevin (2A) and Linville Hill Christian (A) all at No. 1 in their classification.

Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Roman Catholic (11-1) (12) (1)

2. New Castle (10-0) (7) (2)

3. Reading (11-0) (3) (3)

4. Lower Merion (10-1) (1) (4)

5. Cumberland Valley (11-0) (3) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Institute Charter (9-2) (12) (1)

2. Cathedral Prep (8-2) (10) (2)

3. Chartiers Valley (12-0) (7) (4)

4. Abington Heights (9-1) (2) (3)

5. Dallas (8-1) (2) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Neumann-Goretti (9-1) (12) (1)

2. Lincoln Park (10-0) (7) (2)

3. Berks Catholic (11-0) (3) (3)

4. Laurel Highlands (9-1) (7) (4)

5. Martinsburg Central (10-0) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Devon Prep (9-3) (12) (1)

2. Penn Cambria (10-0) (6) (4)

3. North Penn-Mansfield (11-1) (4) (*)

4. Holy Redeemer (10-2) (2) (NR)

5. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (9-2) (7) (5)

Out: Old Forge (2)

Class 2A

1. Bishop Canevin (9-0) (7) (1)

2. Constitution (6-6) (12) (2)

3. Dock Mennonite (11-1) (1) (4)

4. United (12-0) (6) (5)

5. Portage (12-1) (6) (3)

Out: None

Class A

1. Linville Hill Christian (7-0) (3) (1)

2. Elk County Catholic (10-1) (9) (4)

3. Imani Christian (4-5) (7) (2)

4. Northumberland Christian School (8-2) (4) (3)

5. Chester Charter Scholar Academy (10-1) (1) (NR)

Out: Kennedy Catholic (10)