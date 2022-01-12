Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for Jan. 12, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 | 11:57 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Daniel Bartels scores against Lincoln Park during a Section 2-4A game on Dec. 23, 2021.

There were very few changes from the first to the second edition of the weekly Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings.

Only two teams fell out of the Top 5 in their respective classifications and both were from District 6.

Penn Cambria dropped out in 4A and Conemaugh Valley in A. They were replaced by Neumann-Goretti and Imani Christian.

While Class 5A stayed the same, there was some “inner” shuffling in 6A, 3A and 2A, including a couple of changes at No. 1.

Reading lost to Devon Prep, dropping the Red Knights to No. 2 in 6A as Scranton takes over the top spot.

There was a rarity in 3A. Teams usually don’t fall in the rankings unless they lose. However, despite a 7-0 record, Brookville lost its seat at the top of the hill. Devon Prep’s win over 6A top-ranked Reading propels the Tide to No. 1 in 3A.

Here is the latest Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Scranton (7-0) (2) (2)

2. Reading (8-1) (3) (1)

3. Archbishop Wood (5-3) (12) (3)

4. North Hills (9-0) (7) (4)

5. Methacton (10-0) (1) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Archbishop Ryan (9-1) (12) (1)

2. Radnor (9-0) (1) (2)

3. Laurel Highlands (9-0) (7) (3)

4. Lampeter-Strasburg (9-0) (3) (4)

5. Cathedral Prep (6-3) (10) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Allentown Central Catholic (9-1) (11) (1)

2. Middletown (9-0) (3) (2)

3. Archbishop Carroll (8-1) (12) (3)

4. Quaker Valley (7-0) (7) (4)

5. Neumann-Goretti (5-1) (12) (NR)

Out: Penn Cambria (6)

Class 3A

1. Devon Prep (8-0) (12) (3)

2. Brookville (7-0) (9) (1)

3. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (8-3) (12) (2)

4. West Catholic (7-0) (12) (4)

5. Executive Education Academy Charter (5-3) (11) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (7-0) (7) (1)

2. Portage (9-0) (6) (3)

3. Antietam (10-1) (3) (4)

4. Constitution (3-6) (12) (2)

5. Kennedy Catholic (5-2) (10) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (6-1) (11) (1)

2. Mount Calvary Christian School (9-0) (3) (2)

3. Bishop Canevin (4-3) (7) (3)

4. Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg (6-0) (11) (4)

5. Imani Christian (6-3) (7) (NR)

Out: Conemaugh Valley (6)