Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for Jan. 17, 2023

Tuesday, January 17, 2023



It was a rough week for elite boys basketball teams in District 7.

New Castle, Chartiers Valley, Lincoln Park and Bishop Canevin were all knocked from the ranks of the unbeaten. In fact, the Red Hurricane and Colts lost twice to drop out of the top 5.

The Crusaders’ first loss in Class 2A dropped them from the top spot, opening the door for District 12 power Constitution.

St. Joe’s Prep in Class 6A and Radnor in 5A are the latest two teams to be recognized in the weekly Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings.

Besides the change at 2A, the other No. 1 teams remain on top. Roman Catholic (6A), Imhotep Institute Charter (5A), Neumann-Goretti (4A), Devon Prep (3A) and Linville Hill Christian (A) are all sitting nicely at the midway point of the regular season.

Here is the latest top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Roman Catholic (13-1) (12) (1)

2. Reading (14-1) (3) (3)

3. Lower Merion (12-1) (1) (4)

4. Cumberland Valley (13-0) (3) (5)

5. St. Joseph’s Prep (10-2) (12) (NR)

Out: New Castle (7)

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Institute Charter (13-2) (12) (1)

2. Cathedral Prep (11-2) (10) (2)

3. Abington Heights (11-1) (2) (4)

4. Dallas (11-1) (2) (5)

5. Radnor (13-0) (1) (NR)

Out: Chartiers Valley (7)

Class 4A

1. Neumann-Goretti (11-1) (12) (1)

2. Lincoln Park (12-1) (7) (2)

3. Berks Catholic (12-1) (3) (3)

4. Laurel Highlands (11-1) (7) (4)

5. Martinsburg Central (12-0) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Penn Cambria (12-0) (6) (2)

2. North Penn-Mansfield (13-1) (4) (3)

3. Devon Prep (9-5) (12) (1)

4. Holy Redeemer (11-2) (2) (4)

5. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (11-2) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Constitution (8-6) (12) (2)

2. Eden Christian Academy (9-2) (7) (NR)

3. Bishop Canevin (10-1) (7) (1)

4. United (13-0) (6) (5)

5. Dock Mennonite (13-2) (1) (4)

Out: None

Class A

1. Linville Hill Christian (10-0) (3) (1)

2. Elk County Catholic (13-1) (9) (2)

3. Imani Christian (8-5) (7) (3)

4. Northumberland Christian School (10-2) (4) (4)

5. Chester Charter Scholar Academy (12-1) (1) (5)

Out: None