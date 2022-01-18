Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for Jan. 18, 2022

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 | 5:53 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Mike Wells scores past Cathedral Prep’s Liam Galla and Khali Horton during last year’s state playoffs.

As the winter storm has come and gone, most of the teams in the weekly Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings have remained the same.

Only two teams fell out of the Top 5 in their respective classifications, one in Class 5A and the other in 3A.

Cathedral Prep is out in 5A while Executive Education Academy Charter has dropped in 3A. They have been replaced by New Castle and Columbia.

There were a couple of teams that slipped a spot or two, but the teams at the top remain intact.

Holding their spot at No. 1 are Scranton (6A), Archbishop Ryan (5A), Allentown Central Catholic (4A), Devon Prep (3A), Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (2A) and Nativity BVM (A).

Here is the latest Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Scranton (7-0) (2) (1)

2. Archbishop Wood (7-3) (12) (3)

3. North Hills (11-0) (7) (4)

4. Methacton (12-0) (1) (5)

5. Reading (11-2) (3) (2)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Archbishop Ryan (11-2) (12) (1)

2. Radnor (12-0) (1) (2)

3. Laurel Highlands (10-0) (7) (3)

4. Lampeter-Strasburg (12-0) (3) (4)

5. New Castle (8-1) (7) (NR)

Out: Cathedral Prep (10)

Class 4A

1. Allentown Central Catholic (12-1) (11) (1)

2. Middletown (12-0) (3) (2)

3. Quaker Valley (9-0) (7) (4)

4. Neumann-Goretti (5-1) (12) (5)

5. Archbishop Carroll (8-3) (12) (3)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Devon Prep (8-1) (12) (1)

2. Brookville (8-0) (9) (2)

3. Columbia (12-0) (3) (NR)

4. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (9-6) (12) (3)

5. West Catholic (8-2) (12) (4)

Out: Executive Education Academy Charter (11)

Class 2A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (9-0) (7) (1)

2. Portage (11-0) (6) (2)

3. Antietam (12-1) (3) (3)

4. Constitution (7-6) (12) (4)

5. Kennedy Catholic (7-2) (10) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (8-2) (11) (1)

2. Mount Calvary Christian School (12-0) (3) (2)

3. Bishop Canevin (6-3) (7) (3)

4. Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg (6-0) (11) (4)

5. Imani Christian (8-3) (7) (5)

Out: None