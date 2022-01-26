Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for Jan. 26, 2022

By:

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 | 12:34 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Bryson Kirschner pressures Avonworth’s Peyton Faulkner during their game on Monday.

With less than a month before district playoffs begin, the teams in the weekly Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings are fine-tuning their game.

It was another week of very little movement with only two teams falling out of the Top 5, one in Class 4A, the other in A.

Archbishop Carroll lost twice and was replaced by North Catholic in 4A. Notre Dame-East Stroundsburg also tasted defeat two times with its spot taken by Linville Hill Christian.

There were other losses that weren’t as costly. Archbishop Wood fell after losing to Reading but kept a spot in the rankings after edging 5A top seed Archbishop Ryan.

Class 3A No. 1 Devon Prep and A top-ranked Nativity BVM also survived loses this week to good teams in higher classifications to remain on top in their respective class.

Also holding on to their No. 1 spot were Scranton (6A), Allentown Central Catholic (4A) and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (2A).

Here is the latest Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Scranton (10-0) (2) (1)

2. North Hills (13-0) (7) (3)

3. Methacton (16-0) (1) (4)

4. Reading (14-2) (3) (5)

5. Archbishop Wood (7-3) (12) (2)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Archbishop Ryan (12-3) (12) (1)

2. Laurel Highlands (14-0) (7) (3)

3. Radnor (13-1) (1) (2)

4. Lampeter-Strasburg (14-0) (3) (4)

5. New Castle (11-1) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Allentown Central Catholic (14-1) (11) (1)

2. Quaker Valley (11-0) (7) (3)

3. Neumann-Goretti (6-1) (12) (4)

4. North Catholic (13-1) (7) (NR)

5. Middletown (13-1) (3) (2)

Out: Archbishop Carroll (12)

Class 3A

1. Devon Prep (9-2) (12) (1)

2. Brookville (11-0) (9) (2)

3. Columbia (15-0) (3) (3)

4. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (11-7) (12) (4)

5. West Catholic (10-2) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (12-0) (7) (1)

2. Portage (12-0) (6) (2)

3. Antietam (13-1) (3) (3)

4. Constitution (9-6) (12) (4)

5. Kennedy Catholic (10-2) (10) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (11-3) (11) (1)

2. Mount Calvary Christian School (15-0) (3) (2)

3. Bishop Canevin (7-4) (7) (3)

4. Linville Hill Christian (13-0) (3) (NR)

5. Imani Christian (9-5) (7) (5)

Out: Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg (11)