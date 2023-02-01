Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for Jan. 31, 2023

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Lincoln Park’s Meleek Thomas steals the ball from North Catholic’s Andrew Maddalon during a 2022 WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal.

With only a few weeks left in the regular season before district playoffs begin in mid-February, the elite teams are digging in, proven by the little movement in the latest Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings.

After a week of big changes, the state Top 5 remains largely intact with only two teams falling out.

Central Mountain replaces Dallas in Class 5A while Union takes over for Chester Charter Scholar Academy in Class A.

A week after two new teams took over the top spot in their classification, there was only one change at No. 1 this week with Dock Mennonite taking over for Eden Christian Academy.

Roman Catholic in 6A, Imhotep Institute Charter in 5A, Neumann-Goretti in 4A, North Penn-Mansfield in 3A and Linville Hill Christian in A all continue to sit in the top spot.

Here is the latest Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Roman Catholic (17-1) (12) (1)

2. Reading (19-0) (3) (2)

3. Spring-Ford (19-1) (1) (5)

4. Lower Merion (17-2) (1) (3)

5. St. Joseph’s Prep (14-4) (12) (4)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Institute Charter (16-3) (12) (1)

2. Cathedral Prep (15-2) (10) (2)

3. Abington Heights (16-1) (2) (3)

4. Radnor (19-0) (1) (5)

5. Central Mountain (15-1) (6) (NR)

Out: Dallas (2)

Class 4A

1. Neumann-Goretti (15-2) (12) (1)

2. Lincoln Park (17-1) (7) (2)

3. Hampton (16-2) (7) (5)

4. Berks Catholic (16-2) (3) (3)

5. Martinsburg Central (16-1) (6) (4)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. North Penn-Mansfield (17-1) (4) (1)

2. Holy Redeemer (16-2) (2) (2)

3. Columbia (15-1) (3) (4)

4. Executive Education Academy (15-2) (11) (5)

5. Devon Prep (10-8) (12) (3)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Dock Mennonite (17-2) (1) (4)

2. Constitution (12-7) (12) (3)

3. Eden Christian Academy (13-3) (7) (1)

4. Bishop Canevin (14-3) (7) (2)

5. United (18-1) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Linville Hill Christian (14-0) (3) (1)

2. Elk County Catholic (16-1) (9) (2)

3. Imani Christian (11-5) (7) (3)

4. Portage (20-1) (6) (4)

5. Union (17-1) (7) (NR)

Out: Chester Charter Scholar Academy (1)