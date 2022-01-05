Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for Jan. 5, 2022
Wednesday, January 5, 2022 | 12:21 AM
After letting the new basketball season simmer for a couple of weeks, it is time to debut the first Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings for the 2021-2022 season.
Of the six defending PIAA champions, five start this season in the top five: Reading (6A), Cathedral Prep (5A), Allentown Central Catholic (4A), Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (2A) and Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (A).
Of those five, Reading, Allentown Central Catholic, OLSH and Nativity BVM begin 2022 at No. 1.
Only Loyalsock Township, winner of the 2021 Class 3A state crown, is not in the initial top five. The Lancers are off to a 4-3 start this season.
Here is the initial top five in each of the six classifications for 2021-2022. Teams are listed with overall record and district.
Class 6A
1. Reading (6-0) (3)
2. Scranton (5-0) (2)
3. Archbishop Wood (4-3) (12)
4. North Hills (6-0) (7)
5. Methacton (6-0) (1)
Class 5A
1. Archbishop Ryan (8-1) (12)
2. Radnor (7-0) (1)
3. Laurel Highlands (6-0) (7)
4. Lampeter-Strasburg (8-0) (3)
5. Cathedral Prep (4-3) (10)
Class 4A
1. Allentown Central Catholic (7-1) (11)
2. Middletown (7-0) (3)
3. Archbishop Carroll (7-0) (12)
4. Quaker Valley (5-0) (7)
5. Penn Cambria (7-0) (6)
Class 3A
1. Brookville (4-0) (9)
2. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (6-1) (12)
3. Devon Prep (5-0) (12)
4. West Catholic (4-0) (12)
5. Executive Education Academy Charter (3-3) (11)
Class 2A
1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (5-0) (7)
2. Constitution (3-4) (12)
3. Portage (7-0) (6)
4. Antietam (8-1) (3)
5. Kennedy Catholic (3-2) (10)
Class A
1. Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (6-0) (11)
2. Mount Calvary Christian School (6-0) (3)
3. Bishop Canevin (2-3) (7)
4. Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg (6-0) (11)
5. Conemaugh Valley (5-0) (6)
