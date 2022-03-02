Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 | 11:07 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Adou Thiero dunks against Lincoln Park during a WPIAL Class 4A semifinal on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at UMPC Events Center in Moon.

The elite boys basketball teams around the state enjoyed the love as they continue to win through the district playoffs.

Only two teams were bounced from the latest Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings.

Both of those teams are from the WPIAL as Ellwood City was replaced by Columbia in 3A while Union takes the spot of Imani Christian in Class A.

Five of the six top-ranked teams remain No. 1 with North Hills (6A), Laurel Highlands (5A), Quaker Valley (4A), Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (2A) and Bishop Canevin (A) on top. District 10’s Franklin is the new top-ranked team in 3A.

Here is the latest top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s record.

Class 6A

1. North Hills (23-0) (7) (1)

2. Methacton (22-2) (1) (3)

3. Roman Catholic (14-4) (12) (2)

4. Reading (23-3) (3) (4)

5. Archbishop Wood (16-7) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Laurel Highlands (24-0) (7) (1)

2. Lampeter-Strasburg (27-0) (3) (2)

3. New Castle (23-1) (7) (4)

4. Imhotep Charter (23-4) (12) (5)

5. Archbishop Ryan (18-7) (12) (3)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Quaker Valley (22-0) (7) (1)

2. Neumann-Goretti (17-4) (12) (2)

3. Allentown Central Catholic (21-4) (11) (4)

4. West Philadelphia (19-4) (12) (3)

5. Berks Catholic (22-4) (3) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Franklin (21-2) (10) (3)

2. West Catholic (19-4) (12) (1)

3. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (18-8) (12) (2)

4. Devon Prep (14-7) (12) (4)

5. Columbia (21-2) (3) (NR)

Out: Ellwood City (7)

Class 2A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (21-0) (7) (1)

2. Portage (25-1) (6) (2)

3. Constitution (17-8) (12) (3)

4. Kennedy Catholic (19-4) (10) (4)

5. Antietam (20-4) (3) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin (19-4) (7) (1)

2. Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (17-5) (11) (4)

3. Linville Hill Christian (21-3) (3) (5)

4. Mount Calvary Christian School (24-2) (3) (2)

5. Union (22-2) (7) (NR)

Out: Imani Christian (7)