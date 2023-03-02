Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for March 1, 2023

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Da’Jaun Young scores past Mt. Lebanon’s Brody Barber during their WPIAL Class 6A semifinal on Tuesday at North Allegheny.

The district boys basketball playoffs across the state are winding down and will be in the books this weekend.

The top 30 teams are staying on the golden path with only four teams dropping out from last week’s Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings.

Lower Merion in 6A, Hampton and Martinsburg Central in 4A and Bishop Canevin in 2A lost and dropped out of the Top 5. They have been replaced by Plymouth-Whitemarsh, Fleetwood, Valley View and St. John Neumann Regional Academy.

For the third consecutive week, there were no changes at No. 1 as Reading in 6A, Imhotep Institute Charter in 5A, Neumann-Goretti in 4A, North Penn-Mansfield in 3A, Dock Mennonite in 2A and Linville Hill Christian in A all remain top-ranked less than a week from the start of the PIAA playoffs.

Here is the latest Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Reading (23-0) (3) (1)

2. New Castle (22-2) (7) (2)

3. Roman Catholic (22-3) (12) (3)

4. Spring-Ford (23-2) (1) (4)

5. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (23-2) (1) (NR)

Out: Lower Merion (1)

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Institute Charter (24-3) (12) (1)

2. Radnor (24-0) (1) (2)

3. Cathedral Prep (20-3) (10) (3)

4. Central Mountain (22-2) (6) (4)

5. Archbishop Ryan (14-9) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Neumann-Goretti (21-3) (12) (1)

2. Lincoln Park (24-1) (7) (2)

3. Berks Catholic (20-3) (3) (5)

4. Fleetwood (22-2) (3) (NR)

5. Valley View (20-3) (2) (NR)

Out: Hampton (7), Martinsburg Central (6)

Class 3A

1. North Penn-Mansfield (23-1) (4) (1)

2. Holy Redeemer (22-2) (2) (2)

3. Brookville (21-2) (9) (4)

4. Camp Hill Trinity (20-2) (3) (5)

5. Executive Education Academy (18-4) (11) (3)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Dock Mennonite (22-2) (1) (1)

2. Otto-Eldred (22-1) (9) (3)

3. Aliquippa (19-6) (7) (4)

4. Constitution (17-8) (12) (2)

5. St. John Neumann Regional Academy (20-4) (4) (NR)

Out: Bishop Canevin (7)

Class A

1. Linville Hill Christian (19-0) (3) (1)

2. Berlin Brothersvalley (21-2) (5) (2)

3. Elk County Catholic (23-2) (9) (3)

4. Imani Christian (17-6) (7) (4)

5. Union (22-2) (7) (5)

Out: None