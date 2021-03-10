Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings for March 10, 2021

By:

Wednesday, March 10, 2021 | 10:49 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s B.J. Vaughn shoots a 3-pointer during the first half against Springdale on Feb. 5.

Most of the teams ranked in the latest Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings are living up to the classic rock anthem by Bachman-Turner Overdrive as they are “taking care of business” during the district playoffs.

There is no tomorrow at this point. With only district champs qualifying for this year’s PIAA playoffs, there is no safety net.

Three schools found out the tough meaning of one-and-done as they lost in their district postseason and lost a spot in the top 5 for good.

Three District 3 schools — Northern York in Class 5A, Greenwood in 2A and Mount Calvary Christian School in A — saw their season come to an end with playoff losses.

Replacing them are Chartiers Valley in 5A, Delco Christian in 2A and Strawberry Mansion in A.

Archbishop Wood, Imhotep Charter, Neumann-Goretti, Loyalsock Township, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and Berlin-Brothersvalley all remain atop their classifications as we are just over a week away from the start of the state playoffs.

Here is the latest top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Archbishop Wood (13-0) (12) (1)

2. Roman Catholic (9-1) (12) (2)

3. West Lawn Wilson (19-1) (3) (4)

4. Upper St. Clair (19-1) (7) (5)

5. Reading (21-2) (3) (3)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Charter (11-0) (12) (1)

2. Chester (10-1) (1) (3)

3. Archbishop Ryan (8-2) (12) (2)

4. Crestwood (15-1) (2) (5)

5. Chartiers Valley (22-3) (7) (NR)

Out: Northern York (3)

Class 4A

1. Neumann-Goretti (9-1) (12) (1)

2. Belle Vernon (13-1) (7) (2)

3. Pope John Paul II (14-1) (1) (3)

4. Johnstown (13-1) (6) (4)

5. Hickory (19-3) (10) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Loyalsock Township (21-1) (4) (1)

2. Executive Education Academy Charter (20-4) (11) (3)

3. Lancaster Catholic (18-4) (3) (2)

4. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (11-6) (12) (4)

5. South Allegheny (16-4) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (20-0) (7) (1)

2. Kennedy Catholic (20-2) (10) (2)

3. West Shamokin (21-0) (6) (3)

4. Constitution (10-6) (12) (5)

5. Delco Christian (11-4) (1) (NR)

Out: Greenwood (3)

Class A

1. Berlin-Brothersvalley (23-1) (5) (1)

2. North Penn-Liberty (14-2) (4) (3)

3. Bishop Canevin (15-5) (7) (4)

4. Strawberry Mansion (5-2) (12) (NR)

5. St. John Neumann Regional Academy (16-3) (4) (5)

Out: Mount Calvary Christian School (3)