Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings for March 16, 2022

By:

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 | 11:13 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Trey Champine scores past Union defenders during the WPIAL Class A championship game on Thursday, March. 3, 2022, at Petersen Events Center.

We have seen in the past, complete turmoil takes over this time of year when it comes to the state rankings with so many head-to-head clashes.

For the most part, the latest Trib HSSN rankings held up.

Nine teams dropped out after losses in the PIAA second round and quarterfinals, but no classification had more than two teams ousted.

District 7 in the west and District 12 in the east continued to dominate, with 18 of the 30 spots owned by those two districts.

Laurel Highlands in 5A and Math, Civics and Sciences in 3A were knocked out of the state playoffs and went from No. 1 to out of the rankings.

Roman Catholic in 6A, Quaker Valley in 4A, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in 2A and Bishop Canevin in Class A all remain on top in their class heading into the state semifinals.

Here is the latest PIAA Top 5 in each of the six classifications for the 2022 season.

Class 6A

Team, record, district, previous

1. Roman Catholic (22-4) (12) (1)

2. Archbishop Wood (20-7) (12) (4)

3. Lower Merion (27-3) (1) (5)

4. Fox Chapel (27-1) (7) (NR)

5. North Hills (26-2) (7) (3)

Out: Reading (3)

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Charter (26-4) (12) (2)

2. New Castle (26-2) (7) (3)

3. Chester (21-3) (1) (4)

4. Gateway (18-6) (7) (NR)

5. Laurel Highlands (27-1) (7) (1)

Out: Archbishop Ryan (12)

Class 4A

1. Quaker Valley (26-0) (7) (1)

2. Neumann-Goretti (21-4) (12) (2)

3. Dallas (25-3) (2) (NR)

4. Archbishop Carroll (15-10) (12) (NR)

5. West Philadelphia (21-6) (12) (3)

Out: Bethlehem Catholic (11), Fairview (10)

Class 3A

1. Devon Prep (17-7) (12) (4)

2. Holy Redeemer (24-4) (2) (5)

3. Aliquippa (20-8) (7) (NR)

4. South Allegheny (20-7) (7) (NR)

5. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (21-9) (12) (1)

Out: West Catholic Prep (12), Columbia (3)

Class 2A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (26-0) (7) (1)

2. Constitution (21-8) (12) (3)

3. Kennedy Catholic (24-4) (10) (4)

4. Old Forge (18-9) (2) (NR)

5. Portage (28-2) (6) (2)

Out: Shenandoah Valley (11)

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin (23-4) (7) (1)

2. Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (22-6) (11) (2)

3. St. John Neumann (25-3) (4) (NR)

4. Elk County Catholic (25-5) (9) (NR)

5. Linville Hill Christian (24-4) (3) (3)

Out: Mount Calvary Christian School (3), Union (7)

