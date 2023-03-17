Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review Lincoln Park’s Brandin Cummings celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer against Highlands during a PIAA second-round playoff game Tuesday at North Allegheny.

The PIAA boys basketball playoffs are two rounds old now and the dominoes are starting to fall for teams the Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings.

Nine teams total saw their seasons and their ranking status come to an end with a loss in the first or second round.

For the most part, the top-ranked teams remained rock solid and alive for state gold with the exception of Holy Redeemer. Its loss opens the door for Camp Hill Trinity to take over the No. 1 spot in Class 3A.

The other five top-ranked teams remain No. 1, including Reading in 6A, Imhotep Institute Charter in 5A, Neumann-Goretti in 4A, Dock Mennonite in 2A and Linville Hill Christian in A.

Here is the latest Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Reading (29-1) (3) (1)

2. Roman Catholic (25-3) (12) (2)

3. State College (25-2) (6) (4)

4. Spring-Ford (27-3) (1) (5)

5. Archbishop Wood (18-8) (12) (NR)

Out: Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1)

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Institute Charter (27-3) (12) (1)

2. Radnor (29-0) (1) (2)

3. Cathedral Prep (23-3) (10) (3)

4. Penn Hills (23-3) (7) (5)

5. Exeter Township (25-6) (3) (NR)

Out: Central Mountain (6)

Class 4A

1. Neumann-Goretti (24-3) (12) (1)

2. Lincoln Park (27-1) (7) (2)

3. Allentown Central Catholic (22-8) (11) (4)

4. Bishop Shanahan (11-15) (1) (NR)

5. North Catholic (21-7) (7) (NR)

Out: Berks Catholic (3), Scranton Prep (2)

Class 3A

1. Camp Hill Trinity (23-3) (3) (3)

2. Executive Education Academy (22-4) (11) (4)

3. West Catholic (17-10) (12) (5)

4. Franklin (23-4) (10) (NR)

5. Penn Cambria (23-5) (6) (NR)

Out: Holy Redeemer (2), Brookville (9)

Class 2A

1. Dock Mennonite (25-2) (1) (1)

2. Aliquippa (22-6) (7) (2)

3. Holy Cross (21-5) (2) (5)

4. Erie First Christian (16-10) (10) (NR)

5. Mahoney Area (22-4) (11) (NR)

Out: Constitution (12), United (6)

Class A

1. Linville Hill Christian (23-0) (3) (1)

2. Berlin Brothersvalley (24-2) (5) (2)

3. Imani Christian (20-6) (7) (4)

4. Farrell (22-4) (10) (5)

5. Chester Charter Academy (21-5) (1) (NR)

Out: Elk County Catholic (9)

