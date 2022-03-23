Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings for March 22, 2022
Tuesday, March 22, 2022 | 10:05 PM
The stage is set for the final weekend of high school basketball in the 2022 season as the top 12 boys hoops teams descend on the Giant Center in Hershey in an attempt to win state gold.
So before checking out the penultimate Trib HSSN rankings in which all six top-ranked schools advanced to the finals, as did four of the No. 2 teams, it’s time for a district scoreboard update.
District 12 has six teams in Hershey and is represented in all but the Class A game. D-12 is guaranteed one state crown as Roman Catholic faces Archbishop Wood in the weekend finals on Saturday in 6A.
The WPIAL (District 7) is next with five teams, with participants in every game except Class 6A.
District 12 goes head-to-head against the WPIAL in four of the six state title games.
The only other team to reach the finals not from D-12 or D-7 is St. John Neumann in Class A from District 4.
Here is the latest PIAA Top 5 in each of the six classifications for the 2022 season.
Class 6A
School, record, district, previous
1. Roman Catholic (23-4) (12) (1)
2. Archbishop Wood (21-7) (12) (2)
3. Lower Merion (27-4) (1) (3)
4. Fox Chapel (27-2) (7) (4)
5. North Hills (26-2) (7) (5)
Out: None
Class 5A
1. Imhotep Charter (27-4) (12) (1)
2. New Castle (27-2) (7) (2)
3. Chester (21-4) (1) (3)
4. Gateway (18-7) (7) (4)
5. Laurel Highlands (27-1) (7) (5)
Out: None
Class 4A
1. Quaker Valley (27-0) (7) (1)
2. Neumann-Goretti (22-4) (12) (2)
3. Dallas (25-4) (2) (3)
4. Archbishop Carroll (15-11) (12) (4)
5. West Philadelphia (21-6) (12) (5)
Out: None
Class 3A
1. Devon Prep (18-7) (12) (1)
2. Aliquippa (21-8) (7) (3)
3. Holy Redeemer (24-5) (2) (2)
4. South Allegheny (20-8) (7) (4)
5. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (21-9) (12) (5)
Out: None
Class 2A
1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (27-0) (7) (1)
2. Constitution (22-8) (12) (2)
3. Kennedy Catholic (24-5) (10) (3)
4. Old Forge (18-10) (2) (4)
5. Portage (28-2) (6) (5)
Out: None
Class A
1. Bishop Canevin (24-4) (7) (1)
2. St. John Neumann (26-3) (4) (3)
3. Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (22-7) (11) (2)
4. Elk County Catholic (25-6) (9) (4)
5. Linville Hill Christian (24-4) (3) (5)
Out: None
