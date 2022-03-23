Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings for March 22, 2022

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 | 10:05 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Cameron Lindsey celebrates after defeating South Allegheny in a PIAA Class 3A state semifinal on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Highlands High School.

The stage is set for the final weekend of high school basketball in the 2022 season as the top 12 boys hoops teams descend on the Giant Center in Hershey in an attempt to win state gold.

So before checking out the penultimate Trib HSSN rankings in which all six top-ranked schools advanced to the finals, as did four of the No. 2 teams, it’s time for a district scoreboard update.

District 12 has six teams in Hershey and is represented in all but the Class A game. D-12 is guaranteed one state crown as Roman Catholic faces Archbishop Wood in the weekend finals on Saturday in 6A.

The WPIAL (District 7) is next with five teams, with participants in every game except Class 6A.

District 12 goes head-to-head against the WPIAL in four of the six state title games.

The only other team to reach the finals not from D-12 or D-7 is St. John Neumann in Class A from District 4.

Here is the latest PIAA Top 5 in each of the six classifications for the 2022 season.

Class 6A

School, record, district, previous

1. Roman Catholic (23-4) (12) (1)

2. Archbishop Wood (21-7) (12) (2)

3. Lower Merion (27-4) (1) (3)

4. Fox Chapel (27-2) (7) (4)

5. North Hills (26-2) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Charter (27-4) (12) (1)

2. New Castle (27-2) (7) (2)

3. Chester (21-4) (1) (3)

4. Gateway (18-7) (7) (4)

5. Laurel Highlands (27-1) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Quaker Valley (27-0) (7) (1)

2. Neumann-Goretti (22-4) (12) (2)

3. Dallas (25-4) (2) (3)

4. Archbishop Carroll (15-11) (12) (4)

5. West Philadelphia (21-6) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Devon Prep (18-7) (12) (1)

2. Aliquippa (21-8) (7) (3)

3. Holy Redeemer (24-5) (2) (2)

4. South Allegheny (20-8) (7) (4)

5. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (21-9) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (27-0) (7) (1)

2. Constitution (22-8) (12) (2)

3. Kennedy Catholic (24-5) (10) (3)

4. Old Forge (18-10) (2) (4)

5. Portage (28-2) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin (24-4) (7) (1)

2. St. John Neumann (26-3) (4) (3)

3. Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (22-7) (11) (2)

4. Elk County Catholic (25-6) (9) (4)

5. Linville Hill Christian (24-4) (3) (5)

Out: None

