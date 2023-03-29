Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for March 28, 2023

Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Lincoln Park senior DeAndre Moye carries the state championship trophy to fans after defeating Neumann-Goretti in the PIAA Class 4A final Thursday at Giant Center in Hershey.

There are 12 districts in the PIAA, and three of them shared the pot of gold when it came to boys basketball championships in 2023.

District 3 (Harrisburg area), District 12 (Philadelphia City and Catholic Leagues) and District 7 (WPIAL in Southwestern Pa.) all captured a pair of boys roundball state championships this season.

D-3 champs were Reading in 6A and Lancaster Mennonite in 2A, D-12 winners were Imhotep Institute Charter in 5A and West Catholic in 3A, and WPIAL state champions were Lincoln Park in 4A and Imani Christian in A.

Half of last week’s top-ranked teams captured the golden crown with Reading in 6A, Imhotep Institute Charter in 5A and West Catholic in 3A still No. 1, while joining them at the top of the Trib HSSN final boys basketball rankings are Lincoln Park in 4A, Lancaster Mennonite in 2A and Imani Christian in A.

Here is the final Top 5 in each of the six classifications for the 2023 season. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Reading (32-1) (3) (1)

2. Roman Catholic (27-4) (12) (2)

3. Spring-Ford (28-4) (1) (3)

4. Archbishop Wood (19-9) (12) (4)

5. State College (25-3) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Institute Charter (30-3) (12) (1)

2. Exeter Township (27-7) (3) (2)

3. Cathedral Prep (24-4) (10) (3)

4. Archbishop Ryan (17-11) (12) (4)

5. Radnor (29-1) (1) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Lincoln Park (30-1) (7) (2)

2. Neumann-Goretti (26-4) (12) (1)

3. Allentown Central Catholic (23-9) (11) (3)

4. Uniontown (23-6) (7) (4)

5. Laurel Highlands (24-4) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. West Catholic (20-10) (12) (1)

2. Deer Lakes (21-9) (7) (2)

3. Camp Hill Trinity (24-4) (3) (3)

4. Penn Cambria (24-6) (6) (4)

5. Executive Education Academy (22-5) (11) (5)

Out: Franklin (10)

Class 2A

1. Lancaster Mennonite (21-8) (3) (2)

2. Aliquippa (24-7) (7) (1)

3. Holy Cross (22-6) (2) (3)

4. Otto-Eldred (26-3) (9) (4)

5. Dock Mennonite (25-3) (1) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Imani Christian (23-6) (7) (2)

2. Berlin Brothersvalley (26-3) (5) (1)

3. Linville Hill Christian (24-1) (3) (3)

4. Union (25-4) (7) (4)

5. Farrell (22-5) (10) (5)

Out: None