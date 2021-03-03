Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for March 3, 2021

Wednesday, March 3, 2021 | 11:34 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Luke Banbury gets past Chartiers Valley’s Anthony Collura during their game on Feb. 26.

Most of the districts across Pennsylvania have concluded their regular season and are now participating in the all-important district playoffs.

In the past, teams could gain a berth into the PIAA postseason by reaching the district semifinals or in some cases, even the quarterfinals.

For this year, that is a thing of the past. The PIAA is going old school. The only way to participate in their tournament is to win a district title.

Five new teams debuted or resurfaced into the latest HSSN boys basketball state rankings.

However, there was only one change at the top. In Class 6A, Archbishop Wood beat Roman Catholic to leap from past the District 12 rival Cahillites to No. 1.

Here is the latest top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Archbishop Wood (10-0) (12) (2)

2. Roman Catholic (8-1) (12) (1)

3. Reading (20-1) (3) (3)

4. West Lawn Wilson (17-1) (3) (4)

5. Upper St. Clair (17-1) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Charter (10-0) (12) (1)

2. Archbishop Ryan (6-1) (12) (2)

3. Chester (8-1) (1) (3)

4. Northern York (18-0) (3) (4)

5. Crestwood (13-1) (2) (NR)

Out: Pottsville (11)

Class 4A

1. Neumann-Goretti (6-1) (12) (1)

2. Belle Vernon (11-1) (7) (3)

3. Pope John Paul II (11-1) (1) (2)

4. Johnstown (12-1) (6) (NR)

5. Hickory (19-3) (10) (5)

Out: School of the Future (12)

Class 3A

1. Loyalsock Township (19-1) (4) (1)

2. Lancaster Catholic (15-3) (3) (2)

3. Executive Education Academy Charter (16-4) (11) (NR)

4. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (7-6) (12) (3)

5. South Allegheny (13-2) (7) (NR)

Out: Columbia (3), Wyoming Seminary (2)

Class 2A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (17-0) (7) (1)

2. Kennedy Catholic (19-2) (10) (2)

3. West Shamokin (19-0) (6) (4)

4. Greenwood (15-0) (3) (NR)

5. Constitution (8-5) (12) (5)

Out: Sankofa Freedom (12)

Class A

1. Berlin-Brothersvalley (22-1) (5) (1)

2. Mount Calvary Christian School (20-0) (3) (2)

3. North Penn-Liberty (13-2) (4) (NR)

4. Bishop Canevin (13-5) (7) (3)

5. St. John Neumann Regional Academy (13-2) (4) (5)

Out: Elk County Catholic (9)