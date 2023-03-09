Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for March 8, 2023

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 | 7:04 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Imani Christian’s Avery Wesley scores past Union’s Braylon Thomas during the WPIAL Class A championship game March 2.

There were eight changes in the Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings following the 2023 district playoffs and right before the start of the PIAA hoops postseason.

Dropping out due to semifinal or championship losses are New Castle in 6A, Archbishop Ryan in 5A, Fleetwood and Valley View in 4A, Otto-Eldred and St. John Neumann in 2A and Union in A.

North Penn-Mansfield is the only top seed to drop out of the Top 5 after they lost in the District 4 Class 3A finals to Troy.

District 2 champion Holy Redeemer is the new top team in 3A.

The other five top-ranked teams from the past couple of weeks are won their district and remained No. 1, including Reading in 6A, Imhotep Institute Charter in 5A, Neumann-Goretti in 4A, Dock Mennonite in 2A and Linville Hill Christian in A.

Here is the latest Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Reading (27-1) (3) (1)

2. Roman Catholic (23-3) (12) (3)

3. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (24-4) (1) (5)

4. State College (23-2) (6) (NR)

5. Spring-Ford (25-3) (1) (4)

Out: New Castle (7)

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Institute Charter (25-3) (12) (1)

2. Radnor (27-0) (1) (2)

3. Cathedral Prep (21-3) (10) (3)

4. Central Mountain (24-2) (6) (4)

5. Penn Hills (21-3) (7) (NR)

Out: Archbishop Ryan (12)

Class 4A

1. Neumann-Goretti (22-3) (12) (1)

2. Lincoln Park (25-1) (7) (2)

3. Berks Catholic (22-4) (3) (3)

4. Allentown Central Catholic (20-8) (11) (NR)

5. Scranton Prep (16-9) (2) (NR)

Out: Fleetwood (3), Valley View (2)

Class 3A

1. Holy Redeemer (25-2) (2) (2)

2. Brookville (22-2) (9) (3)

3. Camp Hill Trinity (21-3) (3) (4)

4. Executive Education Academy (20-4) (11) (5)

5. West Catholic (15-10) (12) (NR)

Out: North Penn-Mansfield (4)

Class 2A

1. Dock Mennonite (23-2) (1) (1)

2. Aliquippa (20-6) (7) (3)

3. Constitution (17-8) (12) (4)

4. United (25-2) (6) (NR)

5. Holy Cross (19-5) (2) (NR)

Out: Otto-Eldred (9), St. John Neumann Regional Academy (4)

Class A

1. Linville Hill Christian (21-0) (3) (1)

2. Berlin Brothersvalley (22-2) (5) (2)

3. Elk County Catholic (25-2) (9) (3)

4. Imani Christian (18-6) (7) (4)

5. Farrell (20-4) (10) (NR)

Out: Union (7)