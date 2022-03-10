Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 | 11:49 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Adou Thiero drives to the basket against Hickory’s Jackson Pryts during their PIAA Class 4A first-round playoff game Tuesday.

David Bowie did not have the state boys hoops rankings in mind when he wrote his 1971 hit song, “Changes.”

But changes have come as we exit the first round of the PIAA basketball playoffs.

After three Trib HSSN ranked teams were eliminated from the chase for state gold Tuesday, three more saw their season come to an end Wednesday.

One of those teams eliminated Wednesday was District 10 champion Franklin, which was upended by Ellwood City. The Knights had been ranked No. 1 in the state for several weeks in Class 3A.

The WPIAL continues to dominate the top of the state rankings with four teams — Laurel Highlands in 5A, Quaker Valley in 4A, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in 2A and Bishop Canevin in Class A — all remaining at No. 1, joined by a pair of District 12 teams in Roman Catholic in 6A and Math, Civics & Sciences Charter in 3A.

Here is the latest top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Roman Catholic (20-4) (12) (3)

2. Reading (26-3) (3) (4)

3. North Hills (25-1) (7) (1)

4. Archbishop Wood (18-7) (12) (5)

5. Lower Merion (24-3) (1) (NR)

Out: Methaction (1)

Class 5A

1. Laurel Highlands (26-0) (7) (1)

2. Imhotep Charter (23-4) (12) (4)

3. New Castle (24-2) (7) (3)

4. Chester (18-3) (1) (NR)

5. Archbishop Ryan (19-7) (12) (5)

Out: Lampeter-Strasburg (3)

Class 4A

1. Quaker Valley (24-0) (7) (1)

2. Neumann-Goretti (19-4) (12) (2)

3. West Philadelphia (20-5) (12) (4)

4. Bethlehem Catholic (20-6) (11) (NR)

5. Fairview (23-2) (10) (NR)

Out: Allentown Central Catholic (11), Berks Catholic (3)

Class 3A

1. Math, Civics & Sciences Charter (20-8) (12) (3)

2. West Catholic Prep (20-5) (12) (2)

3. Columbia (23-2) (3) (5)

4. Devon Prep (15-7) (12) (4)

5. Holy Redeemer (22-4) (2) (NR)

Out: Franklin (10)

Class 2A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (24-0) (7) (1)

2. Portage (27-1) (6) (2)

3. Constitution (19-8) (12) (3)

4. Kennedy Catholic (22-4) (10) (4)

5. Shenandoah Valley (23-4) (11) (NR)

Out: Antietam (3)

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin (21-4) (7) (1)

2. Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (20-6) (11) (2)

3. Linville Hill Christian (23-3) (3) (3)

4. Mount Calvary Christian School (26-2) (3) (4)

5. Union (23-3) (7) (5)

Out: None