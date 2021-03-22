Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Team of the Week for March 22, 2021: The St. Clair Six

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The six-man Upper St. Clair basketball team huddles together during a timeout in their PIAA Class 6A quarterfinal against Erie on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Upper St. Clair High School.

There were so many great stories from quarterfinals weekend in the state playoffs involving WPIAL basketball champions.

We had blowout victories, comfortable wins, nail-biting triumphs, heartbreaking losses and a team eliminated before it took the court because of two dreaded words: positive test.

While Bishop Canevin had to forfeit its boys basketball contest because of covid-19, Upper St. Clair took a wild, emotional journey because of the virus, and it led to one of the crazier victories in state playoff history.

“Absolutely nothing compares to this,” Upper St. Clair coach Danny Holzer said. “Truly unbelievable week for our team, but we never blinked. I’m so proud of them.”

The craziness began just after things settled from the Panthers WPIAL Class 6A championship win last Friday against Pine-Richland, the program’s third district crown and first in 16 years.

One player tested positive, then several others also tested positive.

With the Panthers’ status for the Saturday state playoff quarterfinal in doubt, six players tested negative and the game was on.

They will now be forever known as the St. Clair Six: regular senior starters David Pantelis, Ethan Dahlem and Luke Gensler along with reserve junior Porter Rauch, sophomore Matthew Gaither and freshman Devin Hall.

“I thought our chances were still good because this team is really tough and believes in itself,” Holzer said.

USC attacks on defense with pressure and man-to-man defense, but because of the roster limitations, the team played a 1-3-1 zone the entire contest.

“The key to victory was force them to make perimeter shots,” Holzer said. “We needed to take really good shots and be patient. For the most part, we did.”

Upper St. Clair led District 10 champion Erie by two at the half and by five points heading to the fourth quarter.

The Panthers opened up a 10-point lead in the second half and then played the Royals even in the fourth quarter to escape with an incredible 62-57 victory.

The USC regulars did their thing as Pantelis led the Panthers with 23 points, Gensler scored 19 and Dahlem added 14 points.

Holzer knew what those three players could do, but he had faith in his three young Panthers as well.

“I was not surprised by the play of Porter, Devin and Matt because they showed in practice all year that when their turn comes, they will be ready,” he said.

Luke Gensler wasn’t the only member of his family to play a part in this historic victory. His older brother Tanner, a graduate volunteer assistant, became head coach for a day when Holzer and his staff were unable to attend as well. Only assistant Brendon McClester was able to help on the bench, and he arrived late after just getting cleared.

“Tanner and Brendon did a tremendous job,” Holzer said. “They both had so much poise, and the team followed their lead. They focused on the task at hand.”

The task at hand is now a showdown with District 3 champion Reading on Tuesday at Altoona. Holzer will be back on the bench after testing negative and expects some of his missing players might be back for the state semifinal.

“Reading is a very talented and athletic team,” Holzer said. “We will have to prepare (Monday) and be ready to go Tuesday.”

