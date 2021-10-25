Trib HSSN broadcast schedule: Week of Oct. 25, 2021
By:
Sunday, October 24, 2021 | 9:18 PM
The stretch run of the 2021 fall high school sports season concludes as district soccer, volleyball and field hockey playoffs begin in this final week of October.
Trib HSSN has coverage video and audio coverage of Week Nine of the high school football season with 36 WPIAL, District 6, District 9 and District 10 football broadcasts Friday and Saturday. Friday’s coverage begins with the Trib WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. and concludes the HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show.
We also begin our exclusive coverage of the WPIAL boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball and field hockey postseason with video and audio broadcasts throughout the week.
The week concludes with the always anticipated WPIAL Football Playoff Pairings Show as we unveil the brackets to this year’s district football postseason.
Plus, we have another set of Rebel Yell podcasts with a small-school and big-school preview of Week 9, then a recap from Friday’s action on Saturday.
Monday, Oct. 25
Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Small school preview of the WPIAL football Week Nine schedule on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream 4A First Round: Penn-Trafford at Seneca Valley at 6:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream 4A First Round: Pine-Richland at Peters Township at 6:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream 4A First Round: Fox Chapel at Bethel Park at 6:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream 4A First Round: North Hills at Norwin at 6:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream 3A First Round: Oakland Catholic at Belle Vernon at 6:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – 3A First Round: Kiski Area at Connellsville at 6:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – 2A First Round: North Catholic at McGuffey at 6:30 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Tuesday, Oct. 26
WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream 4A First Round: Allderdice at Mt. Lebanon at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream 4A First Round: Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream A First Round: Riverside vs. Trinity Christian at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream A First Round: Brentwood vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream 2A First Round: Waynesburg Central at North Catholic at 8 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream A First Round: Aquinas Academy vs. Sewickley Academy at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – 4A First Round: Butler vs. Central Catholic at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – 4A First Round: Upper St. Clair at North Allegheny at 8 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – A First Round: Seton LaSalle vs. Springdale at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – 2A First Round: Quaker Valley at Elizabeth Forward at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Video Stream 4A First Round: Upper St. Clair at Seneca Valley at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Video Stream 4A First Round: Hempfield at Moon at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Video Stream A First Round: Riverview vs. Union at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Video Stream A First Round: South Side vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Video Stream A First Round: Cornell/Hillcrest Christian at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Video Stream A First Round: Apollo-Ridge vs. Mapletown at 6 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Video Stream A First Round: West Greene vs. Leechburg at 6 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 2 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Field Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Semifinals: Peters Township at Pine-Richland at 7:30 p.m. on the Pine-Richland Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Field Hockey Playoffs – 3A Semifinals: Hempfield at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Big school preview of the WPIAL football Week Nine schedule on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Video Stream 2A First Round: Valley/Carmichaels vs. Laurel at 6 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Video Stream 2A First Round: Southmoreland/Ellwood City vs. Avonworth at 7:30 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Video Stream 2A First Round: Waynesburg Central vs. Serra Catholic at 6 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Thursday, Oct. 28
WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – 4A Quarterfinals: Fox Chapel/Bethel Park winner at North Allegheny at 8 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – 4A Quarterfinals: Upper St. Clair/Seneca Valley winner at North Allegheny at 8 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Friday, Oct. 29
Talk Show – Video Stream: Trib WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – Video Steam: Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Peters Township at South Fayette at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Montour at Chartiers Valley at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Greensburg Salem at Plum at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Mt. Pleasant at South Allegheny at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Southmoreland at South Park at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Serra Catholic at Steel Valley at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Penn-Trafford at Latrobe at 7 p.m. on the LHTC Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Penn Hills at Kiski Area at 7 p.m. on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – Video Stream: McKeesport at Belle Vernon at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on KDKA-AM 1020
WPIAL Football – Video Stream: New Castle at Aliquippa at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Derry at North Catholic at 7 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Freedom at New Brighton at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3
WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Neshannock at Laurel at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Cornell at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7 p.m. on the OLSH Broadcast Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Shenango at Union at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – Video Stream: West Greene at Mapletown at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel at 7 p.m. on WJAS-AM 1320
WPIAL Football – Norwin at Hempfield at 7 p.m. on WHJB-FM 107.1
WPIAL Football – North Allegheny at Seneca Valley at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – Moon at West Allegheny at 7 p.m. on WKPL-FM 92.1 and on WMBA-AM 1460
WPIAL Football – Gateway at Franklin Regional at 7 p.m. on the Gateway Gators Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – Woodland Hills at Connellsville at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – Laurel Highlands at Uniontown at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1
WPIAL Football – Mars at Hampton at 7 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – Knoch at Highlands at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680
WPIAL Football – Armstrong at Indiana at 7 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3
WPIAL Football – Burgettstown at Fort Cherry at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3
WPIAL Football – McGuffey at Washington at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3, WHJB-FM 107.1, WISR-AM 680, WJAS-AM 1320, WJPA-AM 1450, WKPL-FM 92.1, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1, WXJX-FM 98.7, WXJX-AM 910
District 10 Football – Slippery Rock at Butler at 7 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050
District 6 Football – TBD at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1
District 6 Football – TBD at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3
District 6 Football – TBD at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5
District 9 Football – Redbank Valley at Punxsutawney at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9
Saturday, Oct. 30
Video Stream: 2021 WPIAL Football Playoff Pairings Show at 5 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream – Highlights and results from Friday’s WPIAL football games from Week Nine
WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Springdale at Riverview at 12 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Brentwood at Seton LaSalle at 1 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Football – South Side at Western Beaver at 12:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WMBA-AM 1460
WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – 4A Quarterfinals: To Be Determined on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – A Quarterfinals: To Be Determined on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – 2A Quarterfinals: To Be Determined on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – 3A Quarterfinals: To Be Determined on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – 2A Quarterfinals: To Be Determined on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Field Hockey Playoffs – 3A Championship: To Be Determined at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Field Hockey Playoffs – 2A Championship: To Be Determined at 5 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Field Hockey Playoffs – A Championship: To Be Determined at 3 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
More High School Football• Trib HSSN Football Player of the Week for 2021 Week 8
• 2021 WPIAL football playoff picture entering final week of regular season
• Penn Hills grad Claude Vangelus steps right into tackle spot on Millersville line
• Chartiers Valley’s Lamont Payne thriving since committing to Penn State
• 5 things we learned in Week 8: Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher delivers again in must-win game