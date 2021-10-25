Trib HSSN broadcast schedule: Week of Oct. 25, 2021

Sunday, October 24, 2021 | 9:18 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Mateo Cepullio catches a pass over Moon’s Dylan Sleva during their game on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Tigers Stadium in Moon.

The stretch run of the 2021 fall high school sports season concludes as district soccer, volleyball and field hockey playoffs begin in this final week of October.

Trib HSSN has coverage video and audio coverage of Week Nine of the high school football season with 36 WPIAL, District 6, District 9 and District 10 football broadcasts Friday and Saturday. Friday’s coverage begins with the Trib WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. and concludes the HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show.

We also begin our exclusive coverage of the WPIAL boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball and field hockey postseason with video and audio broadcasts throughout the week.

The week concludes with the always anticipated WPIAL Football Playoff Pairings Show as we unveil the brackets to this year’s district football postseason.

Plus, we have another set of Rebel Yell podcasts with a small-school and big-school preview of Week 9, then a recap from Friday’s action on Saturday.

Monday, Oct. 25

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Small school preview of the WPIAL football Week Nine schedule on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream 4A First Round: Penn-Trafford at Seneca Valley at 6:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream 4A First Round: Pine-Richland at Peters Township at 6:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream 4A First Round: Fox Chapel at Bethel Park at 6:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream 4A First Round: North Hills at Norwin at 6:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream 3A First Round: Oakland Catholic at Belle Vernon at 6:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – 3A First Round: Kiski Area at Connellsville at 6:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – 2A First Round: North Catholic at McGuffey at 6:30 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Oct. 26

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream 4A First Round: Allderdice at Mt. Lebanon at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream 4A First Round: Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream A First Round: Riverside vs. Trinity Christian at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream A First Round: Brentwood vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream 2A First Round: Waynesburg Central at North Catholic at 8 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – Video Stream A First Round: Aquinas Academy vs. Sewickley Academy at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – 4A First Round: Butler vs. Central Catholic at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – 4A First Round: Upper St. Clair at North Allegheny at 8 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – A First Round: Seton LaSalle vs. Springdale at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – 2A First Round: Quaker Valley at Elizabeth Forward at 8 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Video Stream 4A First Round: Upper St. Clair at Seneca Valley at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Video Stream 4A First Round: Hempfield at Moon at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Video Stream A First Round: Riverview vs. Union at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Video Stream A First Round: South Side vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Video Stream A First Round: Cornell/Hillcrest Christian at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Video Stream A First Round: Apollo-Ridge vs. Mapletown at 6 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Video Stream A First Round: West Greene vs. Leechburg at 6 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 2 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Semifinals: Peters Township at Pine-Richland at 7:30 p.m. on the Pine-Richland Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey Playoffs – 3A Semifinals: Hempfield at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Big school preview of the WPIAL football Week Nine schedule on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Video Stream 2A First Round: Valley/Carmichaels vs. Laurel at 6 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Video Stream 2A First Round: Southmoreland/Ellwood City vs. Avonworth at 7:30 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – Video Stream 2A First Round: Waynesburg Central vs. Serra Catholic at 6 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Oct. 28

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – 4A Quarterfinals: Fox Chapel/Bethel Park winner at North Allegheny at 8 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – 4A Quarterfinals: Upper St. Clair/Seneca Valley winner at North Allegheny at 8 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Oct. 29

Talk Show – Video Stream: Trib WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Steam: Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Peters Township at South Fayette at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Montour at Chartiers Valley at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Greensburg Salem at Plum at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Mt. Pleasant at South Allegheny at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Southmoreland at South Park at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Serra Catholic at Steel Valley at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Penn-Trafford at Latrobe at 7 p.m. on the LHTC Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Penn Hills at Kiski Area at 7 p.m. on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: McKeesport at Belle Vernon at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on KDKA-AM 1020

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: New Castle at Aliquippa at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Derry at North Catholic at 7 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Freedom at New Brighton at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Neshannock at Laurel at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Cornell at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7 p.m. on the OLSH Broadcast Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Shenango at Union at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: West Greene at Mapletown at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel at 7 p.m. on WJAS-AM 1320

WPIAL Football – Norwin at Hempfield at 7 p.m. on WHJB-FM 107.1

WPIAL Football – North Allegheny at Seneca Valley at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Moon at West Allegheny at 7 p.m. on WKPL-FM 92.1 and on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Football – Gateway at Franklin Regional at 7 p.m. on the Gateway Gators Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Woodland Hills at Connellsville at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Laurel Highlands at Uniontown at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Football – Mars at Hampton at 7 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Knoch at Highlands at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Football – Armstrong at Indiana at 7 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football – Burgettstown at Fort Cherry at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Football – McGuffey at Washington at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3, WHJB-FM 107.1, WISR-AM 680, WJAS-AM 1320, WJPA-AM 1450, WKPL-FM 92.1, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1, WXJX-FM 98.7, WXJX-AM 910

District 10 Football – Slippery Rock at Butler at 7 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

District 6 Football – TBD at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football – TBD at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Football – TBD at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 9 Football – Redbank Valley at Punxsutawney at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Saturday, Oct. 30

Video Stream: 2021 WPIAL Football Playoff Pairings Show at 5 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream – Highlights and results from Friday’s WPIAL football games from Week Nine

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Springdale at Riverview at 12 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Brentwood at Seton LaSalle at 1 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – South Side at Western Beaver at 12:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – 4A Quarterfinals: To Be Determined on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs – A Quarterfinals: To Be Determined on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs – 2A Quarterfinals: To Be Determined on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – 3A Quarterfinals: To Be Determined on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs – 2A Quarterfinals: To Be Determined on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey Playoffs – 3A Championship: To Be Determined at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey Playoffs – 2A Championship: To Be Determined at 5 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey Playoffs – A Championship: To Be Determined at 3 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com