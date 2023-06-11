Trib HSSN broadcasts for the week of June 12, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 | 3:47 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Union’s celebrates after beating Carmichaels in the WPIAL Class A softball championship game May 31.

The curtain is about to drop on the 2022-2023 high school sports year, but before it does, our coverage of the state baseball and softball playoffs continue this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Before the spring sports season concludes, Trib HSSN continues our coverage of the PIAA baseball and softball playoffs with Semifinals Monday action and potential state championship contests Thursday and Friday.

Plus, the Rebel Yell podcasts continues to touch them all in postseason coverage with baseball and softball Players of the Week and Teams of the Week podcasts, as well as an update on the Path ot Penn State with the latest from around the state diamonds only here on The Network.

Monday, June 12

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Baseball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Baseball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Softball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Softball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Softball Playoffs – Video Stream 2A Semifinals: Everett vs. Neshannock at 2 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Softball Playoffs – Video Stream A Semifinals: Claysburg-Kimmel vs. Union at 2 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Baseball Playoffs – 6A Semifinals: Cedar Cliff vs. Mt. Lebanon at 4:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and at TribHSSN.TribLive.com (audio only)

PIAA Baseball Playoffs – 3A Semifinals: Punxsutawney vs. Riverside at 4 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230 and WMBA-AM 1460 and at TribHSSN.TribLive.com (audio only)

Tuesday, June 13

No broadcasts

Wednesday, June 14

No broadcasts

Thursday, June 15

PIAA Softball Playoffs – Finals: To be determined at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Baseball Playoffs – Finals: To be determined at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, June 16

PIAA Softball Playoffs – Finals: To be determined at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Baseball Playoffs – Finals: To be determined at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, June 17

No broadcasts