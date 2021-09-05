Trib HSSN broadcasts for the week starting Monday, Sept. 6

By:

Sunday, September 5, 2021 | 6:54 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Angelo Volomino defends against Gateway’s Patrick Body Jr. late in the fourth quarter Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Monroeville.

With the traditional end-of-summer holiday weekend behind us, we labor toward a busy week of high school sports on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has video and audio coverage of Week 2 of the high school football season with 36 WPIAL and District 6 high school football broadcasts Friday and Saturday. Friday’s coverage begins with the Trib WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. and concludes the HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show. We also have the debut of WPIAL boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball and field hockey.

Plus, we have another batch of the Rebel Yell podcasts with a small school and big school preview of Week 2, then a recap from Friday’s action on Saturday.

Monday, Sept. 6

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Small school preview of the WPIAL football Week Two schedule on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Sept. 7

WPIAL Girls Volleyball — Video Stream: Hillcrest Christian at Bishop Canevin at 6 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer — Southmoreland at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey — Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Sept. 8

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Big school preview of the WPIAL football Week Two schedule on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer — Video Stream: Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer — Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Sept. 9

WPIAL Girls Volleyball — Fox Chapel at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball — Chartiers-Houston at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Sept. 10

Talk Show — Video Stream: Trib WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Video Steam: South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com WPIAL Football — Video Stream: Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Video Stream: Seneca Valley at North Hills at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Video Stream: Moon at Woodland Hills at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Video Stream: Penn-Trafford at Belle Vernon at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Video Stream: Chartiers Valley at Keystone Oaks at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Video Stream: Gateway at Penn Hills at 7 p.m. on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and audio on the Gateway Gators Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Video Stream: Kiski Area at Latrobe at 7 p.m. on the LHTC Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Video Stream: McKeesport at Armstrong at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com WPIAL Football — Video Stream: Laurel Highlands at Brownsville at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 WPIAL Football — Video Stream: Blackhawk at North Catholic at 7 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Video Stream: Ambridge at Laurel at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Video Stream: South Side at New Brighton at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 WPIAL Football — Video Stream: California at Waynesburg Central at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Video Stream: Union at Neshannock at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Video Stream: Beaver Falls at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7 p.m. on the OLSH Broadcast Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Central Catholic at Pine-Richland at 7 p.m. on KDKA-AM 1020 WPIAL Football — Baldwin at Upper St. Clair at 7 p.m. on WJAS-AM 1320

WPIAL Football — Mentor (Oh) at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Norwin at Connellsville at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com WPIAL Football — Shaler at Hampton at 7 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Central Valley at Aliquippa at 7 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460 and on WKPL-FM 92.1

WPIAL Football — Greensburg Salem at Mt. Pleasant at 7 p.m. on WHJB-FM 107.1 WPIAL Football — Knoch at Deer Lakes at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680 WPIAL Football — Derry at Indiana at 7 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football — McGuffey at Sto-Rox at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Clairton at Washington at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Football — Burgettstown at Avella at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Football — Fort Cherry at Carmichaels at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

High School Football — Meadville at Butler at 7 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

Talk Show — Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3, WHJB-FM 107.1, WISR-AM 680, WJAS-AM 1320, WJPA-AM 1450, WKPL-FM 92.1, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1, WXJX-FM 98.7, WXJX-AM 910 District 6 Football — Marion Center at River Valley at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Football — United at Homer-Center at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football — Northern Cambria at Cambria Heights at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 9 Football — Punxsutawney at Brookville at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Saturday, Sept. 11

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream — Highlights and results from Friday’s WPIAL football games from Week Two WPIAL Football — Video Stream: Carlynton at Riverview at 12 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Video Stream: Northgate at Bishop Canevin at 7 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com