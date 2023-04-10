Trib HSSN broadcasts for week of April 10-15, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 | 5:45 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny catcher Ian Zahorchak talks with pitcher J.D. Costanzo during their game against Norwin on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Norwin High School.

No need to hunt for eggs and treats this week as The Network goes full boat spring sports post-Easter holiday on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN continues our coverage of WPIAL softball and baseball with section action.

We also have boys and girls district lacrosse.

Plus, the Rebel Yell podcasts swing into spring with our first baseball and softball Players of the Week and Teams of the Week podcasts, as well as an update from around the WPIAL diamonds only here on The Network.

Monday, Apr. 10

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Baseball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Baseball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Apr. 11

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Softball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Softball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Belle Vernon at Uniontown at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 and TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Ellwood City at Neshannock at 4:30 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Laurel at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 5:30 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: West Greene at Mapletown at 4:15 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Connellsville at Upper St. Clair at 4 p.m. on Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 5:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Lacrosse – Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, April 12

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan at 4 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Norwin at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Butler at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, April 13

No broadcasts

Friday, April 14

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Peters Township at Upper St. Clair at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: McKeesport at West Mifflin at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Charleroi at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 5:15 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Carmichaels at West Greene at 4 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Bethel Park at Connellsville at 4 p.m. on Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – North Allegheny at Butler at 5:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Lacrosse – Fox Chapel at North Allegheny at 6:15 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Lacrosse – Kiski School at North Allegheny at 8 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, April 15

No broadcasts